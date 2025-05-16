This party, hosted by Mohammed Reza Pahlavi, the last monarch of Iran, and changed the fate of the nation, lasted 3 days and was attended by 600 people including emperors, kings, queens, princes, sheiks, sultans, and Hollywood stars.

This past year, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani grabbed all the attention for their extravagant spending on their son Anant Ambani's wedding to Radhika Merchant. Reports state that one of the world's richest people, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, spent close to Rs 5000 crore to host their son's wedding ceremonies, which lasted for months. While Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding is being called one of the most expensive ones ever to be held, there is one gala that is still considered to be the most expensive party in history. We are talking about history's most luxurious and expensive party, which took place in 1971 to celebrate the 2500th anniversary of the Persian Empire.

This party, hosted by Mohammed Reza Pahlavi, the last monarch of Iran, and changed the fate of the nation, lasted 3 days and was attended by 600 people including emperors, kings, queens, princes, sheiks, sultans, and Hollywood stars.

The last monarch of Iran, Mohammed Reza Pahlavi, spent just $100 million to host this party. However, if inflation is taken into account, then it comes to over Rs 5000 crore at today's rate.

To host this extravagant affair, a ton of money was spent on 8 tons of ration, 2700 kg of meat, 2500 bottles of champagne, 1000 bottles of Burgundy, some of the best chefs from the most pricey hotel in Paris, Swiss waiters, and over 10,000 plates ordered from London, engraved with gold for serving food.

Parisian restaurant Maxim provided the food and the wine for the party, where 600 guests had a gala time for more than five and a half hours. It made this party not only the longest but also the most lavish official banquet in modern history, according to the Guinness Book of World Records.

The party took place in the desert of Persepolis, the tomb of the ancient king Cyrus the Great, where a city of tents was built to house all the guests. 40 trucks and 100 planes were also imported from France.

The three-day party created history, but when the news of the expenses spread like wildfire, anger against the Shah worsened. The situation became so tense that by 1979, the Shah had to flee his own country with his family. Ayatollah Khomeini then returned to Iran, and the Islamic Republic of Iran was established.

