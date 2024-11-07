He studied potential entry points into the temple with Google Earth and picked an isolated route to avoid detection

In a shocking incident, the Panchmahal police have arrested 25-year-old physics graduate Vidur Vasava, who allegedly planned a daring burglary at the renowned Mahakali Temple on Pavagadh Mountain. The theft, which took place on October 28, saw gold ornaments and two crowns worth Rs 78 lakh stolen, making it the first break-in at this centuries-old temple.

A Surat resident, Vasava, confessed to the crime, saying he was driven to it because of a gambling addiction and a failed transport business. He was desperate for money to pay off his growing debts, and he carefully laid out the burglary. He studied potential entry points into the temple with Google Earth and picked an isolated route to avoid detection. Furthermore, he knew the layout of the temple well enough to find a little known ventilation opening in the sanctum Santorum, where he stole the valuable items.

Technical surveillance and CCTV footage helped the police in its investigation, which revealed that a suspicious person was riding a motorcycle with a Bharuch registration plate. The lead allowed them to keep tabs on Vasava. He then stole the ornaments and placed them in his truck that was parked on Netrang-Mandvi Road.

Himanshu Solanki, Superintendent of Police, said Vasava needed money because of his gambling debts. His actions were not impulsive but calculated. It was the local crime branch's quick response and thorough examination of available footage that helped solve this case, which at first looked like it could have been an inside job.

Authorities are urging residents to stay alert and report any suspicious activities in and around places of worship as they continue their investigation. Some relief has come from the recovery of all stolen items, but the breach of trust at such a revered site has left many wondering about safety measures at religious institutions.