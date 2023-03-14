24-year-old marries herself, considers divorce after 24 hours, says 'cannot take it anymore'

Photo via Twitter

A few months back 24-year-old Kshama Bindu from Gujarat had gone viral on the internet after she married herself in the first case of sologamy in India. A similar incident has now come to the fore where a woman named Sofi Maure got married to herself.

However, the twist in the tale is that, unlike Kshama, Sofi is considering a divorce, just 24 hours after marrying herself.

READ | Viral video: Drunk groom struggles to stay awake during wedding, bride takes shocking decision, watch

25-year-old Sofi Maure announced the decision of getting married to herself in February. She also took to social media and shared some photos of herself dressed in a white bridal gown on Twitter. Sofi also mentioned that she baked a cake for herself.

Check out the viral post here

The caption of her post read, "Today, in the most spurious moments of my life, I bought a wedding dress and cooked a wedding cake to marry myself."

READ | Amid fear of declining population, a 'Rs 50,000 FD for third child' incentive

25-year-old Sofi Maure got married on February 20, however, in just 24 hours she could not bear it anymore and was considering a divorce from herself. She wrote on Twitter, "Update: one day I'm married to myself and I can't take it anymore, I'm seeing how the divorce issue is just in case."

Check out the viral post here

Her earlier wedding post had gone viral and netizens also reacted to the same. One user wrote, "I really want to support us girlies but I mean," while another said, "Get a job."