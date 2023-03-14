Search icon
24-year-old marries herself, considers divorce after 24 hours, says 'cannot take it anymore'

25-year-old Sofi Maure announced the decision of getting married to herself in February. She also took to social media and shared some photos of herself dressed in a white bridal gown on Twitter.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 14, 2023, 09:09 AM IST

Photo via Twitter

A few months back 24-year-old Kshama Bindu from Gujarat had gone viral on the internet after she married herself in the first case of sologamy in India. A similar incident has now come to the fore where a woman named Sofi Maure got married to herself. 

However, the twist in the tale is that, unlike Kshama, Sofi is considering a divorce, just 24 hours after marrying herself. 

25-year-old Sofi Maure announced the decision of getting married to herself in February. She also took to social media and shared some photos of herself dressed in a white bridal gown on Twitter. Sofi also mentioned that she baked a cake for herself. 

Check out the viral post here

The caption of her post read, "Today, in the most spurious moments of my life, I bought a wedding dress and cooked a wedding cake to marry myself." 

25-year-old Sofi Maure got married on February 20, however, in just 24 hours she could not bear it anymore and was considering a divorce from herself. She wrote on Twitter, "Update: one day I'm married to myself and I can't take it anymore, I'm seeing how the divorce issue is just in case." 

Check out the viral post here 

Her earlier wedding post had gone viral and netizens also reacted to the same. One user wrote, "I really want to support us girlies but I mean," while another said, "Get a job."

