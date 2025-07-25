23-year-old Bengaluru man buys first home after starting as Rs 18,000 per month intern, here's how

The man revealed that he comes from a "lower-middle class" family of four, where the monthly income barely exceeds Rs 15,000.

A Bengaluru man has grabbed the attention of the internet after he shared his inspirational journey from earning just Rs 18,000 per month as an intern to earning Rs 24 lakh annually and buying his first home - all at the age of just 23. In a Reddit post titled "23M | From Rs 18k per month intern to homeowner - Below middle class", he revealed that he had no financial security and faced many challenges during his time. Despite all the hardships, he built a stable and successful life and now owns a home and many things he had only dreamt of.

The man revealed that he comes from a "lower-middle class" family of four, where the monthly income barely exceeds Rs 15,000. He said, "No family savings. No safety net. Just dreams, pressure and relentless hustle. Got admission in a tier 1 college through hard work. Started my first internship at Rs 18k per month. By July 2023, I was making Rs 15 lakh per annum, living in Bangalore, figuring everything out on my own."

"Today, I can proudly say: Bought my first house this month (yes, exhausted savings and debt - but it's mine). Owned a MacBook, an iPhone, a PS5 - things I would only see online before. Still doing things I love - from trekking to side hustles. Working from home as an SDE-2 (Real Chill Company) at Rs 24 lakh per annum," the technician further wrote. "All this - with no backup. Just consistency and faith," he wrote.

At the end of his post, the 23-year-old revealed that his next goal is to earn Rs 50 lakh per year and start a business by the end of this year.

The post has gone viral on social media and many are praising the man. One user wrote, "Wow bro, amazing work. Your house is beautiful. Now reduce your expenses (like going out and buying stuff) and start saving."

What a beautiful post, I am also in the same boat since my 28th 12k internship. Hope I can gift my family a house and a car too. Congratulations bro, loved me the most," said another.

A third user commented, "Dude, it was a humbling journey. God bless you, you made yourself and your family proud. I know this might be an average post for those who are used to seeing luxurious properties. But I think I have been through it and I know what you are feeling."

"I am also from the same background and doing BTech in the same way. Hopefully by the age of 23 I will achieve all this," said a user.