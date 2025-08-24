23-year-old auditor says she felt 'humiliated' after colleagues mocked her during lunch break

The woman explained on Reddit that her lunch break turned into a horrific nightmare for her after her new colleagues allegedly made fun of her.

Workplace bullying is a major concern for companies around the world as it can have a number of emotional or psychological consequences, including increased mental stress, sleep disruption, fatigue, and even depression and anxiety. Now, amid discussions on toxic work environments, the story of a 23-year-old auditor who felt "humiliated" in her office has caught attention.

The woman explained on Reddit that her lunch break turned into a horrific nightmare for her after her new colleagues allegedly made fun of her.

The 23-year-old felt "humiliated" in new office

According to the woman's statement, she was having lunch when a team sitting in front of her started making fun of their work being audited. Suddenly, one of her colleagues made an unexpected comment that left her shocked. The colleague reportedly said, "Kutte baithe diye hamere peeche (they have kept dogs for surveillance)," which made the rest laugh.

What's worse is that other colleagues burst out laughing and pointing at her to try and listen to what the man was saying. She wrote on Reddit, "And then that shameless guy was just laughing and saying, 'Oh, I didn't see that.'"

The incident left the young auditor worried and confused. She asked people on social media if she should report it to HR or leave it.

"Today I felt so humiliated, somehow I controlled my tears, and now all I'm worried about is how I'll go to work tomorrow. I'm looking for more opportunities, but until then I don't know what to do, and this bullying is getting out of control. Should I involve HR in this matter?" she added.

Social media response

The post instantly caught the attention of the audience and garnered several reactions.

One Reddit user commented, "I'm so sorry this happened. But, please don't talk crap in the office. No one has the right to make you say such things. Please take action. Never shy away from things you never did. You didn't say crap. They did."

Another one wrote, "Report this to HR. These things are very serious."

One of them added, "Yes, you should. You must have received training on harassment and bullying. Remember, if you let a bully get the better of you once, he will do it again. That's how they are."

One person wrote, "This happened to me a long time ago, HR made it a public incident and since then, everyone started targeting me for the smallest things and even told me to go and report it."

Another suggested, "Don't involve HR in this. Their job is to protect the company's interests first and foremost. They don't care about such issues at all."

