Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly embarks on new chapter, becomes head coach of....

'He raises the bat and..': Lalit Modi recalls gifting Porsche to Yuvraj Singh for unforgettable six sixes at 2007 T20 World Cup

Exclusive | Bigg Boss 19: Natalia Janoszek ADMITS she didn't know Salman Khan, but Shah Rukh Khan, says she'll be 'open' to relationship in BB house

Exclusive | Bigg Boss 19: Awez Darbar REVEALS if he has cheated on ex Nagma Mirajkar, expects Salman Khan to..: 'Woh bahut smart ladki hai'

India's slams US tariffs as 'unfair, unreasonable, unjustified'; says, 'Will continue to...

23-year-old auditor says she felt 'humiliated' after colleagues mocked her during lunch break

'Thought I will play Ranji Trophy but...': Cheteshwar Pujara reveals what led to his sudden decision to retire from Indian cricket

Ukraine launches drone attack on Russian nuclear plant on its Independence Day, Zelenskyy says...

Shraddha Kapoor seeks help after her LinkedIn account gets flagged as fake: 'No one else can see it, want to...'

Israel launched strikes at Yemen's capital Sanaa, target Iran-backed Houthi rebels

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Former India captain Sourav Ganguly embarks on new chapter, becomes head coach of....

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly embarks on new chapter, becomes head coach

'He raises the bat and..': Lalit Modi recalls gifting Porsche to Yuvraj Singh for unforgettable six sixes at 2007 T20 World Cup

Lalit Modi recalls gifting Porsche to Yuvraj Singh for unforgettable six sixes

Exclusive | Bigg Boss 19: Natalia Janoszek ADMITS she didn't know Salman Khan, but Shah Rukh Khan, says she'll be 'open' to relationship in BB house

Exclusive | Bigg Boss 19: Natalia Janoszek ADMITS she didn't know Salman Khan

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...

Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger

HomeViral

VIRAL

23-year-old auditor says she felt 'humiliated' after colleagues mocked her during lunch break

The woman explained on Reddit that her lunch break turned into a horrific nightmare for her after her new colleagues allegedly made fun of her.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 24, 2025, 11:12 PM IST

23-year-old auditor says she felt 'humiliated' after colleagues mocked her during lunch break
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    Workplace bullying is a major concern for companies around the world as it can have a number of emotional or psychological consequences, including increased mental stress, sleep disruption, fatigue, and even depression and anxiety. Now, amid discussions on toxic work environments, the story of a 23-year-old auditor who felt "humiliated" in her office has caught attention.

    The woman explained on Reddit that her lunch break turned into a horrific nightmare for her after her new colleagues allegedly made fun of her.

    The 23-year-old felt "humiliated" in new office

    According to the woman's statement, she was having lunch when a team sitting in front of her started making fun of their work being audited. Suddenly, one of her colleagues made an unexpected comment that left her shocked. The colleague reportedly said, "Kutte baithe diye hamere peeche (they have kept dogs for surveillance)," which made the rest laugh.

    What's worse is that other colleagues burst out laughing and pointing at her to try and listen to what the man was saying. She wrote on Reddit, "And then that shameless guy was just laughing and saying, 'Oh, I didn't see that.'"

    The incident left the young auditor worried and confused. She asked people on social media if she should report it to HR or leave it.

    "Today I felt so humiliated, somehow I controlled my tears, and now all I'm worried about is how I'll go to work tomorrow. I'm looking for more opportunities, but until then I don't know what to do, and this bullying is getting out of control. Should I involve HR in this matter?" she added.

    Social media response

    The post instantly caught the attention of the audience and garnered several reactions. 

    One Reddit user commented, "I'm so sorry this happened. But, please don't talk crap in the office. No one has the right to make you say such things. Please take action. Never shy away from things you never did. You didn't say crap. They did."

    Another one wrote, "Report this to HR. These things are very serious."

    One of them added, "Yes, you should. You must have received training on harassment and bullying. Remember, if you let a bully get the better of you once, he will do it again. That's how they are."

    One person wrote, "This happened to me a long time ago, HR made it a public incident and since then, everyone started targeting me for the smallest things and even told me to go and report it."

    Another suggested, "Don't involve HR in this. Their job is to protect the company's interests first and foremost. They don't care about such issues at all."

    Also read: UP woman seen hugging rider on bike’s fuel tank, police step in

     

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    This Indian king turned Rolls-Royce cars into trash carriers after..., his name was…
    This Indian king turned Rolls-Royce cars into trash carriers after..., his name
    7 K-pop idols who proved their acting talent beyond music: IU, Suzy, Cha Eun-woo, more
    7 K-pop idols who proved their acting talent beyond music
    Israel's Netanyahu to approve military takeover of Gaza, orders immediate talks to 'release all hostages'
    Netanyahu to approve military takeover of Gaza, orders immediate talks to...
    Did you know only 4 Indian cities have both IIT and IIM, they are...
    Did you know only 4 Indian cities have both IIT and IIM, they are...
    Overeating Protein? 5 warning signs you shouldn’t ignore
    Overeating Protein? 5 warning signs you shouldn’t ignore
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
    Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
    Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
    Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
    Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
    Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
    OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
    OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
    National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age
    National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE