21 years of 9/11: Plume of smoke rising above Twin Towers seen from space, NASA shares pic

9/11 Anniversary: At the time of the attacks, NASA astronaut Frank Culbertson was the only American aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 04:43 PM IST

Photo: NASA

To commemorate the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, in which hijacked planes crashed into the World Trade Center's twin towers, NASA tweeted a photo of New York City shot from space by one of its astronauts on Sunday. After two planes crashed into Manhattan's towers, astronaut Frank Culbertson snapped this view of the city's smoke plumes.

Also, READ: NASA's Hubble Telescope shares deceiving image of two colliding galaxies, check out viral picture

"On this 21st anniversary of that terrible day, we honour the victims and heroes of the 9/11 terrorist attacks," the US space agency said in the social media post. "The attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, were a national tragedy that resulted in a staggering loss of life and a significant change in American culture. Each year, we pause and never forget," it said separately in a release.

NASA included a statement from American astronaut Frank Culbertson, who was the station's lone American resident at the time of the assaults, in their news release. He saw what seemed like a "odd bloom" in the photographed smoke and commented on it.

"It's horrible to see smoke pouring from wounds in your own country from such a fantastic vantage point. The dichotomy of being on a spacecraft dedicated to improving life on the earth and watching life being destroyed by such willful, terrible acts is jolting to the psyche, no matter who you are," he added. 

Two aircraft hit the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington, DC, and a field in Pennsylvania on September 11, 2001. Nearly three thousand people were killed and countless more were wounded in the terrorist strikes.

On Sunday, US President Joe Biden laid a wreath at the Pentagon in a sombre observance of the 21st anniversary of the September 11 attacks.

