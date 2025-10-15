21-year-old shares heartbreaking post on his last Diwali after stage 4 cancer battle: ‘See ya guys...'

The user also explained how his mind sometimes clings to old habits of planning for the future, even though he knows time is short.

At just 21 years old, one man is facing an unimaginable situation. In a heartbreaking post on Reddit, he revealed his battle with stage 4 colorectal cancer and the harsh reality he now faces.

In a post titled "Cancer won, friends! See you soon!!!," the young man explained that after countless chemotherapy sessions and hospital stays, doctors have told him there's nothing more to do. His words moved fellow Redditors, who shared heartfelt messages and prayers.

"Hello everyone, I'm 21M. I was diagnosed with stage 4 colorectal cancer in 2023. After more chemotherapy sessions and hospital stays than I can count, the doctors have told me there's nothing left to try. I probably won't recover by the end of this year," the user wrote.

'Someone else will light a lamp in my place...'

As Diwali approaches, the young man is thinking about the small joys he might miss. "Diwali is coming soon, and the lights are already appearing on the streets. It's sad to know that this will be the last time I see them. I will miss the lights, the laughter, and the noise. It feels strange to watch life go on while mine is quietly ending. I know that next year, someone else will light a lamp in my place, and I'll only be in memories," he said.

'I had dreams'

The user also explained how his mind sometimes clings to old habits of planning for the future, even though he knows time is short.

"It's strange; some nights I still find myself planning for the future, almost out of habit. I had dreams, you know? I wanted to travel more, start something of my own, maybe even adopt a dog when things get better. Then I remember my time is running out, and the thought suddenly disappears," the man said.

'I can see the sadness on my parents' faces'

The pain of watching his family struggle is evident in his words: "I'm home and I can see the sadness on my parents' faces."

Finally, he admitted, "I don't really know why I'm posting this. Maybe just to say it all out loud, to leave a small mark before I quietly get lost in whatever lies ahead. See you soon!!"

Online reactions:

The post resonated with many Reddit users, who responded with offers of sympathy, hope, and support.

One user prayed, "Oh God, if miracles happen, please let them happen to this man."

Someone else wrote, "We'll never know, maybe miracles do happen! Take heart, OP! Reading your post made me appreciate what we have. Have a wonderful Diwali, and may the next ones be even more wonderful."

Some readers offered support. One person wrote, "I don't know if it's appropriate to say this here, but do you have a last wish? If so, can we help you fulfil it? Prayers for you and strength to your entire family. God bless you."

"Dude, do you have a bucket list we can help you accomplish? I'm sure people will help you," someone else said.

One person commented, "I couldn't hold back my tears. OP, you're so strong and brave. Prayers and love from all of us. Is there anything special we can do for you, any wishes you have?"

Another comment read, "Brother, this hit me hard. So much love to you. I'm so sorry, I'm at a loss for words right now. I love you, my friend."

A stage 3 cancer survivor wrote an emotional note: "I'm so sorry, my friend. I've survived stage 3, and I don't know what to say. I know time is short, but do whatever you can. I'll pray for a miracle, or at least that you don't have to suffer any more. I'm at a loss for words, and for some reason, I feel so guilty."

What is colorectal cancer?

Colorectal cancer begins in the colon or rectum, which are the parts of the large intestine that help move digested food out of the body. It usually starts as small, non-cancerous growths called polyps, which can develop into cancer over time.

Some common symptoms may include changes in bowel habits, blood in the stool, abdominal pain, or unexplained weight loss. In many cases, early-stage colorectal cancer doesn't cause any obvious symptoms.

