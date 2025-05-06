Over her three decades as Met Gala co-chair, Anna Wintour has raised a whopping $223 million for the museum. The Met also named a wing of its building in her honor in 2014: The Anna Wintour Costume Center, which houses the Costume Institute’s collection.

It's the first Monday of May, which means it was the day of the famed 2025 Met Gala, with Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour at the helm. Anna Wintour, who has served as the global chief content officer of Condé Nast since 2020 and the Global editorial director of Vogue, is a name synonymous with all things fashion. Anna Wintour holds immense power and influence and is established as the most powerful woman in publishing, along with being the lead chairperson of the Met Gala. But all this power also makes way for an important question: Does her role at the Met Gala translate to a lot of money?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Anna Wintour has an estimated net worth of $50 million (over Rs 420 crore). Anna Wintour, the daughter of The Evening Standard editor Charles Wintour, reportedly earns $4 million annual salary at Vogue, New York magazine says. As per Business Insider, Anna Wintour also gets a $200,000 annual “allowance” for her workwear clothes.

Despite her connection to both Vogue and Conde Nast, Anna Wintour is well known for the Met Gala, one of fashion's biggest nights of the year. Over her three decades as Met Gala co-chair, Anna Wintour has raised a whopping $223 million for the museum. The Met also named a wing of its building in her honor in 2014: The Anna Wintour Costume Center, which houses the Costume Institute’s collection.

Despite her contributions, you will be surprised to know that Anna Wintour does not earn anything from the Met Gala. Her efforts for fashion's most prestigious nights are purely a labor of love, as she does not get paid for organizing and co-chairing The Met Gala.

2025 Met Gala Theme

The 2025 Met Gala, a fundraiser for the Costume Institute, also launched the museum’s spring 2025 exhibit titled Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, curated by Andrew Bolton and guest curator Monica L. Miller, whose book Slaves to Fashion inspired the theme.

The exhibition examines how Black identity has been expressed and shaped through fashion from the 18th century to the present day.

This year’s gala was co-chaired by Pharrell Williams, Colman Domingo, A$AP Rocky, and Lewis Hamilton.