This is how Tina Dabi responded to fans’ wishes on her engagement with Pradeep Gawande

The 2015 IAS topper Tina Dabi is in the headlines these days after she shared a picture with her fiancé Pradeep Gawande announcing their engagement.

People have been sending her best wishes for her engagement. Responding to the wishes, Dabi took to social media again on Wednesday and thanked people for their wishes.

Sharing a picture of herself with Pradeep Gawande on Instagram, she wrote, “Would like to thank everyone for all the wishes we have received today on calls, messages and social media.”

“The amount of love and warmth we received in the last 24 hours has been overwhelming, especially from Maharashtra. Really grateful. Best regards,” she added.

On Tuesday, Dabi shared a picture of her with Gawande and captioned it: “I’m wearing the smile you gave me.” Gawande, too, shared a photo of the couple and captioned it: “Together, is my favourite place to be!”

Both of them are going to tie the knot reportedly on April 22, 2022. This is Tina's second marriage and Pradeep's first marriage.

Who is Pradeep Gawande?

The 2013-batch IAS officer, Gawande hails from Maharashtra. And presently, he is serving as Director of the Archeology & Museums, Rajasthan. He is reportedly 13 years older than Tina.

Who is Tina Dabi?

She is the 2015 IAS topper. Dabi became the first person from the Dalit community to top the prestigious civil services examination.

Earlier, Tina Dabi had made headlines when she announced her relationship with IAS Athar Khan in 2016. Later in 2018, the duo got married. However, the couple officially announced their separation in 2020.