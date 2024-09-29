2007 Delhi bar bill shows how prices have hiked in 17 years, check how much 10 items cost...

Bar receipt dating back to 2007 has ignited conversations regarding the significant increase in food and beverage prices over the years.

The growing interest in nostalgia has sparked a trend where many showcase their antique collections and old keepsakes on social media platforms. Whether it's showcasing wedding invites from decades or vintage vehicle or ration bills, these items frequently capture widespread attention online. While they evoke nostalgia for the older generation, the younger population finds these artifacts truly captivating.

The caption on the post read, “Found 2 bills from 2007 bar visits in Delhi. Man, I can't believe prices of food and alcohol have jumped up so much since then.”

However, not all users shared the same sentiment. While the post struck a nostalgic chord with some, many sceptics were quick to point out that even in 2007, Rs 2,500 wasn’t exactly a cheap night out. One user remarked, “18 saal pehle 2500 were not that much pocket-friendly bhai". Another said, “2007 feels like just 7-8 years ago to me, not 17 years!”

A third user said, "Considering inflation this is around Rs 7850 in 2024 so I do understand OPs point."

