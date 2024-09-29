Twitter
2007 Delhi bar bill shows how prices have hiked in 17 years, check how much 10 items cost...

Bar receipt dating back to 2007 has ignited conversations regarding the significant increase in food and beverage prices over the years.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 29, 2024, 02:12 PM IST

2007 Delhi bar bill shows how prices have hiked in 17 years, check how much 10 items cost...
The growing interest in nostalgia has sparked a trend where many showcase their antique collections and old keepsakes on social media platforms. Whether it's showcasing wedding invites from decades or vintage vehicle or ration bills, these items frequently capture widespread attention online. While they evoke nostalgia for the older generation, the younger population finds these artifacts truly captivating.

A Reddit post showcasing a bar receipt dating back to 2007 has ignited conversations regarding the significant increase in food and beverage prices over the years. The bill, originating from "The Supper Factory" bar, listed ten items priced as low as Rs 180, with overall amount coming to a total of Rs 2,522. Shared by a Reddit user using the handle @r/delhi, the post triggered a flurry of reactions across the online platform.

The caption on the post read, “Found 2 bills from 2007 bar visits in Delhi. Man, I can't believe prices of food and alcohol have jumped up so much since then.”

However, not all users shared the same sentiment. While the post struck a nostalgic chord with some, many sceptics were quick to point out that even in 2007, Rs 2,500 wasn’t exactly a cheap night out. One user remarked, “18 saal pehle 2500 were not that much pocket-friendly bhai". Another said, “2007 feels like just 7-8 years ago to me, not 17 years!”

A third user said, "Considering inflation this is around Rs 7850 in 2024 so I do understand OPs point."

Meanwhile, users often ignite discussions on social media platforms when they express frustration over the steep prices of meals at specific eateries or through food delivery applications. In a recent case, a Reddit user shared an unusual encounter following their examination of a dinner bill. The post was titled, "My dinner receipt had a message for me." Allegedly, the dining party of two relished fried chicken, carbonara pasta, brown butter cake accompanied by ice cream, and a dish named 'Lenalicious' at an undisclosed restaurant. Stay tuned for further details.

