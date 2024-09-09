2000 cops, chopper, thermal imaging: How 'owner of the Universe' was arrested

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Tata Safari, rival to Hyundai Alcazar Facelift gets massive discount, save up to Rs…

'Life is short': Rashmika Mandanna informs fans about recovery from accident, says 'don’t know if...'

Meet Indian man with Rs 954520 crore net worth, who is likely to become a trillionaire after...

This actor was called Amitabh Bachchan of Punjabi cinema, did 300 films, spent last days in old-age home, died penniless

SK Fortune Group is Changing Pune’s Skyline with new high-rise buildings

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Tata Safari, rival to Hyundai Alcazar Facelift gets massive discount, save up to Rs…

Tata Safari, rival to Hyundai Alcazar Facelift gets massive discount, save up to Rs…

'Life is short': Rashmika Mandanna informs fans about recovery from accident, says 'don’t know if...'

'Life is short': Rashmika Mandanna informs fans about recovery from accident, says 'don’t know if...'

Meet Indian man with Rs 954520 crore net worth, who is likely to become a trillionaire after...

Meet Indian man with Rs 954520 crore net worth, who is likely to become a trillionaire after...

Morning routine to reduce uric acid levels, prevent kidney problems

Morning routine to reduce uric acid levels, prevent kidney problems

Celebs who made special appearances in Ananya Panday's Call Me Bae

Celebs who made special appearances in Ananya Panday's Call Me Bae

IND vs BAN: Records Virat Kohli can break in Test series

IND vs BAN: Records Virat Kohli can break in Test series

Karnataka Viral Video: बेटी बनी मिसाल, इस तरह बचाई मां की जान; वीडियो देख उड़ जाएंगे होश

Karnataka Viral Video: बेटी बनी मिसाल, इस तरह बचाई मां की जान; वीडियो देख उड़ जाएंगे होश

कराची Hit and Run केस के बाद पिता ने बेटी के सिर पर लगाया CCTV, सोशल मीडिया पर मचा हंगामा, देखें Video

कराची Hit and Run केस के बाद पिता ने बेटी के सिर पर लगाया CCTV, सोशल मीडिया पर मचा हंगामा, देखें Video

US चुनाव में बॉलीवुड तड़का, 'नाचो नाचो' गाने पर हो रहा Kamala Harris का चुनावी प्रचार, देखें Video

US चुनाव में बॉलीवुड तड़का, 'नाचो नाचो' गाने पर हो रहा Kamala Harris का चुनावी प्रचार, देखें Video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Made in Rs 63 crore, this film was called next Gadar, superstar wrote movie 20 years ago, it became major flop, earned..

Made in Rs 63 crore, this film was called next Gadar, superstar wrote movie 20 years ago, it became major flop, earned..

This actress worked as telephone operator, became Bollywood superstar despite not knowing Hindi; her film was banned...

This actress worked as telephone operator, became Bollywood superstar despite not knowing Hindi; her film was banned...

7 countries with most UNESCO World Heritage sites; check how many India has

7 countries with most UNESCO World Heritage sites; check how many India has

Kolkata Doctor Case: TMC MP Jawhar Sircar To Resign From Rajya Sabha Over Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder

Kolkata Doctor Case: TMC MP Jawhar Sircar To Resign From Rajya Sabha Over Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

'Life is short': Rashmika Mandanna informs fans about recovery from accident, says 'don’t know if...'

'Life is short': Rashmika Mandanna informs fans about recovery from accident, says 'don’t know if...'

This actor was called Amitabh Bachchan of Punjabi cinema, did 300 films, spent last days in old-age home, died penniless

This actor was called Amitabh Bachchan of Punjabi cinema, did 300 films, spent last days in old-age home, died penniless

GOAT box office collection day 4: Thalapathy Vijay film continues to roar, earns Rs 280 crore in opening weekend

GOAT box office collection day 4: Thalapathy Vijay film continues to roar, earns Rs 280 crore in opening weekend

HomeViral

Viral

2000 cops, chopper, thermal imaging: How 'owner of the Universe' was arrested

Pastor Apollo Quiboloy known as the 'owner of the Universe' was arrested in the Philippines after an extensive manhunt.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Sep 09, 2024, 07:29 PM IST

2000 cops, chopper, thermal imaging: How 'owner of the Universe' was arrested
Apollo Quiboloy
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Pastor Apollo Quiboloy arrested in the Philippines: In a significant development, Apollo Quiboloy, the controversial pastor who has claimed to be the "owner of the universe" and the "appointed son of God," was arrested in the Philippines on Sunday. This arrest marks the culmination of an extensive manhunt that had involved over 2,000 police officers and more than two weeks of searching a 74-acre compound in Davao City, which is owned by Quiboloy’s church, the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC).

Intensive search efforts

The search for Quiboloy was a massive operation, with authorities deploying a large number of officers to the site. Despite this, Quiboloy’s followers obstructed the process by blocking the compound’s gates, preventing police from carrying out a court order to arrest him. The situation escalated as police used helicopters to patrol over key locations including a cathedral, a college, and a stadium with a capacity of 75,000. In a high-tech approach to locating Quiboloy, police employed thermal imaging and radar technology to detect signs of life underground, revealing what appeared to be the warmth and heartbeat of a human body deep within the earth.

Charges against Quiboloy

Apollo Quiboloy, who has been a prominent figure in the Philippines and a close associate of former President Rodrigo Duterte, faces serious allegations. He is wanted on charges related to child and sexual abuse, along with accusations of human trafficking. The U.S. Justice Department charged Quiboloy in 2021 with sex trafficking involving girls and women aged 12 to 25. These individuals were reportedly coerced into working as personal assistants, known as "pastorals," who were allegedly forced to engage in sexual activities with him.

In addition to the sex trafficking charges, Quiboloy is also accused of bulk cash smuggling and orchestrating a scheme that involved bringing church members to the U.S. using fraudulent visas. Once in the U.S., these members were allegedly compelled to solicit donations for a fake charity, with the funds being diverted to support church operations and the extravagant lifestyles of its leaders.

Quiboloy's denial and following

Despite the serious nature of these allegations, Apollo Quiboloy, who has a substantial following in the Philippines, has consistently denied any wrongdoing. His arrest has drawn significant attention both locally and internationally, reflecting the gravity of the charges against him and the high-profile nature of his ministry.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Jawa 42 FJ vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Price, engine, specs compared

Jawa 42 FJ vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Price, engine, specs compared

Former Indian football team head coach Igor Stimac set to receive Rs 33600000 from AIFF as...

Former Indian football team head coach Igor Stimac set to receive Rs 33600000 from AIFF as...

Haryana Assembly polls: Congress-AAP ties unlikely as talks on seat-sharing hit deadlock due to...

Haryana Assembly polls: Congress-AAP ties unlikely as talks on seat-sharing hit deadlock due to...

'It all ends': Amid Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours, Amitabh Bachchan pens cryptic note

'It all ends': Amid Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours, Amitabh Bachchan pens cryptic note

iPhone 16 price leak in India surprises fans ahead of launch: What to expect?

iPhone 16 price leak in India surprises fans ahead of launch: What to expect?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Made in Rs 63 crore, this film was called next Gadar, superstar wrote movie 20 years ago, it became major flop, earned..

Made in Rs 63 crore, this film was called next Gadar, superstar wrote movie 20 years ago, it became major flop, earned..

This actress worked as telephone operator, became Bollywood superstar despite not knowing Hindi; her film was banned...

This actress worked as telephone operator, became Bollywood superstar despite not knowing Hindi; her film was banned...

7 countries with most UNESCO World Heritage sites; check how many India has

7 countries with most UNESCO World Heritage sites; check how many India has

Top five anti-ageing skincare secrets by Nita Ambani

Top five anti-ageing skincare secrets by Nita Ambani

India's longest-running TV show has been on air for 57 years, has 16000 episodes; not KBC, CID, Taarak Mehta, Bigg Boss

India's longest-running TV show has been on air for 57 years, has 16000 episodes; not KBC, CID, Taarak Mehta, Bigg Boss

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement