2000 cops, chopper, thermal imaging: How 'owner of the Universe' was arrested

Pastor Apollo Quiboloy known as the 'owner of the Universe' was arrested in the Philippines after an extensive manhunt.

Pastor Apollo Quiboloy arrested in the Philippines: In a significant development, Apollo Quiboloy, the controversial pastor who has claimed to be the "owner of the universe" and the "appointed son of God," was arrested in the Philippines on Sunday. This arrest marks the culmination of an extensive manhunt that had involved over 2,000 police officers and more than two weeks of searching a 74-acre compound in Davao City, which is owned by Quiboloy’s church, the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC).

Intensive search efforts

The search for Quiboloy was a massive operation, with authorities deploying a large number of officers to the site. Despite this, Quiboloy’s followers obstructed the process by blocking the compound’s gates, preventing police from carrying out a court order to arrest him. The situation escalated as police used helicopters to patrol over key locations including a cathedral, a college, and a stadium with a capacity of 75,000. In a high-tech approach to locating Quiboloy, police employed thermal imaging and radar technology to detect signs of life underground, revealing what appeared to be the warmth and heartbeat of a human body deep within the earth.

Charges against Quiboloy

Apollo Quiboloy, who has been a prominent figure in the Philippines and a close associate of former President Rodrigo Duterte, faces serious allegations. He is wanted on charges related to child and sexual abuse, along with accusations of human trafficking. The U.S. Justice Department charged Quiboloy in 2021 with sex trafficking involving girls and women aged 12 to 25. These individuals were reportedly coerced into working as personal assistants, known as "pastorals," who were allegedly forced to engage in sexual activities with him.

In addition to the sex trafficking charges, Quiboloy is also accused of bulk cash smuggling and orchestrating a scheme that involved bringing church members to the U.S. using fraudulent visas. Once in the U.S., these members were allegedly compelled to solicit donations for a fake charity, with the funds being diverted to support church operations and the extravagant lifestyles of its leaders.

Quiboloy's denial and following

Despite the serious nature of these allegations, Apollo Quiboloy, who has a substantial following in the Philippines, has consistently denied any wrongdoing. His arrest has drawn significant attention both locally and internationally, reflecting the gravity of the charges against him and the high-profile nature of his ministry.