VIRAL
According to reports, the 20-year-old boy was preparing for competitive exams, while the girl was an intermediate student.
An 18-year-old girl took her own life, just hours after her 20-year-old cousin ended his life. The incident took place at their respective homes in Deepapur village within the Narwal police station limits.
According to reports, the 20-year-old boy was preparing for competitive exams, while the girl was an intermediate student.
The boy was found dead at his home sometime between Wednesday night and early Thursday. When this information reached his cousin, she too died by suicide on Thursday morning, leading to speculation about the two having an affair.
What gave air to this affair speculations was a similar incident that took place in Delhi's Ghazipur, where 22-year-old man killed his 22-year-old cousin Shilpa Panday. The man himself confessed during the probe that they were living together for almost a year, and Shilpa had a desire to marry him, despite his several attempts to end their relationship.
To inspect the scene, DCP East Satyajeet Gupta and ADCP Manoj Kumar Pandey, along with the police and forensic team, were present at the suicide site.
According to the family, the officers stated that the girl was sensitive and emotionally fragile and denied them having an affair or any romantic involvement.
"According to them, she was emotionally weak and couldn't bear the shock." Adding to this, the family members also informed that both bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and a further probe is on.
More information is awaited.
Also read: Shark Tank judge Anupam Mittal books Srinagar flight amid fear post Pahalgam attack: 'Kashmir needs tourists'
Man injured after using toilet, hospitalised, know what happened
Neeraj Chopra at Doha Diamond League 2025 live streaming details: When and where to watch javelin ace in action?
Neeraj Chopra, second highest paid Indian athlete, becomes Lt. Col., know his net worth, salary, luxurious lifestyle
SHOCKING! Man halts mother's funeral over possession of her jewellery, silver bangles, watch viral video
BCCI announces India A squad for England tour, Abhimanyu Easwaran to lead; Karun Nair makes anticipated comeback
Zee Cine Awards 2025: Here's how you can attend Bollywood's biggest celebration bash, get tickets for live show at Rs..., from....
'There were doubts in my mind': Rajat Patidar reflects on receiving RCB's captaincy honour from Virat Kohli
Did Turkey commit genocide in Armenia, killing 10 lakh people? THIS is what Holocaust Encyclopedia says
Viral Video: Content creator mimicking Urvashi Rautela is the funniest thing on internet today! WATCH
Zee Cine Awards 2025: Know when and where to watch Bollywood's biggest gala night, catch Kartik Aaryan, Tamannaah, Tiger Shroff, Rasha Thadani on..
BIZARRE! Woman claims her ex-boyfriend asked for refund of food orders after breaking up, netizens say, 'Relationships are scary'
Archery in war? These countries have whole army unit of archers, know their use
20 YO boy died by suicide, 18 YO 'emotionally weak' cousin follows the same suit soon after, police probe affair angle
'Still playing....': Rohit Sharma delivers emotional speech as Wankhede Stadium unveils his stand - Watch
This Bollywood superstar stopped the war in Afghanistan, shot his blockbuster film there, was escorted by 10 tanks, he is..., film is...
India Faces Growing Lung Disease Crisis; Hinduja Hospital Leads Preventive Push
From Pharma to Tech- Kalyan Kilaru’s Role in Driving AI Transformation Across Industries
IPL 2025: Tim David dives into puddle during RCB's rain-marred practice session, teammates left in splits - Watch
This Indian billionaire's foundation has announced Rs 2250 crore scholarship to help 2.5 lakh girls study college, not Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, he is...
Delhi-NCR: Weather turns pleasant after strong winds, heavy rains in parts of national capital bring relief from heat
'Kab tak hum yehi karte rahenge'? Boy stops his mother from enquiring about relative's kids' results, WATCH viral video
Cristiano Ronaldo tops Forbes' list of highest-paid athletes for third year in a row, how much did he earn?
Meet Pooja Bhatt's ‘son’ who has worked with Ajay Devgn, Aamir Khan, is related to Kapoor family as..., his name is...
Good news for Greater Noida commuters, travelling to GT Road, Dadri now easy due to THIS reason, know details
Donald Trump says he's planning to meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin: 'If I don't go...'
This is India’s longest train ride takes 4189 km across 9 states in 4 days with endless views, know which all places it covers
Shark Tank judge Anupam Mittal books Srinagar flight amid fear post Pahalgam attack: 'Kashmir needs tourists'
Top traders vow not to do business with Turkey, Azerbaijan, they say...
IPL 2025 to stop again after it resumes with RCB vs KKR game? Find it out here
Who is Jarred Shaw? Ex-US basketball star facing potential death penalty in Indonesia in drugs case
Watch: Mitchell Starc loses cool over unwanted attention at Delhi airport, shouts 'go away' as fan invades privacy
Rajnath Singh lauds IAF over 'Operation Sindoor': 'Jitni der mein nashta pani hota hai, utni der mein...'
India's Sudarshan Chakra: How much does it cost to fire missile from S-400? The price will SHOCK you!
Jacqueline Fernandez looks magnificent in strapless red gown at Cannes Film Festival, see pics
R Ashwin suggests name of THIS CSK all-rounder for India Test captaincy role after Rohit Sharma's retirement
'If I were the coach...': Ravi Shastri's fiery take on Rohit Sharma's Test retirement
Divya Bharti's co-star calls her 'little messed up' but not scared of heights, reveals actress was 'sad' one night before falling to her death: 'She had to go for...'
Bhumi Pednekar reflects on bond with Lisa Mishra, Sumukhi Suresh on The Royals : 'It was like instant sisterhood'
Pakistan's Chahat Fateh Ali Khan's new track triggers meme wave: 'Ispe ek BrahMos maaro'
One of Saif Ali Khan's biggest hit films was rejected by Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Vivek Oberoi, made for just Rs 8.5 crores, it earned Rs..., was based on..
This place has 13000 feet of giant 'monsters' sleeping below snow, buried for half a billion years, know more shocking details inside
PSEB 10th Result 2025: Punjab Board class 10th result declared at pseb.ac.in, know how to download marksheet
India to supply arms to Armenia soon to punish Azerbaijan and Turkey, Pakistan may be pushed to difficult position for...
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's BIG message to IMF over Pakistan bailout package, calls it 'form of indirect...'
Anupam Kher shares 'best hug' with Robert Di Niro at Cannes 2025, reveals Hollywood actor's reaction to his directorial Tanvi The Great
What is Al-Ayyala? Hair-flipping ritual performed by women to welcome Donald Trump in UAE
Rajinikanth’s real wife Latha only ever worked in one film, created a stir on silver screen in 1982, lead actors were..., film is..
This actress was denied entry because she arrived in Swift at Filmfare event
Meet actress, only 5 years older than Amitabh Bachchan, who sometimes became his 'wife', sometimes 'mother', won National Award for..., her name is..
TN Board HSE (+1) 11th Result 2025: Tamil Nadu class 11 result declared at tnresults.nic.in, know how to check marksheet
Indians spent Rs 22,000 on average for Schengen Visa – visament reduces cost with bundled plans
BJP mocks Pakistan with clip of Super Over win from 2007 T20 World Cup | Watch viral video
Meet Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, sold water, bread on streets, was close to joining this football club, his one move changed country's political system, it was...
Tamil Nadu TN SSLC 10th Result 2025 DECLARED: Check pass percentage and direct link
Can IAEA or UN take control of or destroy Pakistan's nuclear weapons? What can India do?
BTS reunion 2025: When Jimin, Jungkook, V, Jin, J-Hope, Suga to reunite? RM teases fans with...
Meet Priyanka Chopra Jonas' billionaire husband Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas: Who reigns Jonas empire?
Mukesh Ambani's SUPERHIT offer for Reliance Jio users, free JioHotstar subscription available only till...
What happens to Celebi employees in India after Centre revokes Turkish company's security clearance? Union Minister says...
Once Bollywood's highest-paid actress romanced superstars, became overnight star after debut, was then forced into prostitution, died tragically at 34, her body was..., name is..
Why Donald Trump wants Apple to stop production of iPhones in India? Will Tim Cook take the risk? Report claims...
2500 bottles of champagne, 2700 kg meat, 100 airplanes: This man hosted world's most expensive party, spent more money than Mukesh Ambani, his name is..
Mitchell Johnson SLAMS IPL for 'coercing' overseas players to return for rest of season after India-Pakistan tensions
What is '8647'? Former FBI chief James Comey's post linked to Donald Trump which sparked US federal investigation
Meet man who left high-paying job in Qatar, built Rs 15 crore business, Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani use his product, he makes..., his name is...
This Soviet soldier prevented nuclear war in 1983; know how he did it
Meet JEE topper who scored 300 out of 300 with 12-13 hours study without coaching, cracked JEE advanced with AIR...,she is...
Anupam Kher gives flying kiss, walks the Cannes 2025 red carpet in style
Thick layer of dust engulfs Delhi-NCR, air quality worsens to 'very poor'
How much will iPhone cost if Apple shifts manufacturing to US? Price to rise by...
Delhi-Dehradun Expressway nears completion, is being delayed due to...
Dilip Kumar's 'mother' was India’s first graduate actress, lucky charm for Ashok Kumar, worked as teacher, then became first heroine to endorse..., her name is..
Punjab Kings replaces Lockie Ferguson with THIS Kiwi pacer for rest of IPL 2025
World's most expensive party was not hosted by Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Gautam Adani, was organised by..., it took place in...
Meet man, immigrated to US as teenager, once swept floors, later cofounded one of most popular apps, his net worth is...
Good news for RCB fans as THIS player is likely to return after injury for rest of IPL 2025
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif offers talks with India, says THIS on Kashmir issue
TMKOC's Daya Shankar aka Chalu Pandey breaks his silence on working with Asit Modi: 'I wasn't...'
New Vande Bharat Express train to run on this route soon: Check travel time, speed, ticket price, time table, stoppages and other details
Dipika Kakar diagnosed with stomach tumour, Shoaib Ibrahim urges fans to pray: 'It is bigger in size like...'
Shikhar Dhawan's comment on Colonel Sofia Qureshi goes viral, netizens say 'Your tweet...'
These are most secure phones in the world, are used by intelligence agencies, militaries, VVIPs, list includes Apple iPhone, Samsung and...
Diljit Dosanjh drops unseen fun videos of his Met Gala Debut, fans ask if he met Kylie Jenner: Watch
Haryana Board 10th Result 2025: BSEH Haryana class 10th results to be declared soon, know how to download marksheet
Viral video: Uber driver pulls out gun over argument with passenger; here's how company reacted
Ravi Mohan breaks his silence on ex-wife's allegations of him being an absentee father: 'I will do all things....'
TN SSLC 10th Result 2025: When, where to check Tamil Nadu Class 10 results online
Gautam Adani's next BIG step, his company ends partnership with this Turkish company due to...
Zelenskyy names delegation for Russia-Ukraine talks at Istanbul, says ceasefire top priority
Amit Sadh on 'dil se banai hui film' Pune Highway, says 'main do saal se ghar pe baitha hoon kyunki...' | Exclusive
Actor Vijay Raaz acquitted in 2020 sexual harassment case by Gondia Court
Gautam Adani takes big step, Adani Airports ends partnership with this Chinese firm after just one week, it provides...
In a first, EAM Jaishankar holds talks with Taliban minister, welcomes Kabul for condemning Pahalgam terror attack, here's all you need to know
Woman feels lonely in Bengaluru, asks how to make friends, netizens give quirky suggestions, ‘Mostly people...'
This T20 World Cup winner set to replace Will Jacks in Mumbai Indians squad for IPL 2025 playoffs
'There were one or two questions...': Ravi Shastri reveals conversation with Virat Kohli ahead of shock Test retirement
Viral video: Little girl's adorable dance to Yo Yo Honey Singh's 'Blue Eyes' takes over social media
What happens when you mix fruits with yogurt? Expert weigh in
Meet Kafi, a 17-year-old acid attack survivor who lost her eyesight, yet secured 95.6 per cent in Class 12 exam, dreams of...
Sitaare Zameen Par: Aamir Khan hosts trailer screening for his 'special stars', family members of down syndrome actors become emotional