According to reports, the 20-year-old boy was preparing for competitive exams, while the girl was an intermediate student.

An 18-year-old girl took her own life, just hours after her 20-year-old cousin ended his life. The incident took place at their respective homes in Deepapur village within the Narwal police station limits.

The boy was found dead at his home sometime between Wednesday night and early Thursday. When this information reached his cousin, she too died by suicide on Thursday morning, leading to speculation about the two having an affair.

What gave air to this affair speculations was a similar incident that took place in Delhi's Ghazipur, where 22-year-old man killed his 22-year-old cousin Shilpa Panday. The man himself confessed during the probe that they were living together for almost a year, and Shilpa had a desire to marry him, despite his several attempts to end their relationship.

To inspect the scene, DCP East Satyajeet Gupta and ADCP Manoj Kumar Pandey, along with the police and forensic team, were present at the suicide site.

According to the family, the officers stated that the girl was sensitive and emotionally fragile and denied them having an affair or any romantic involvement.

"According to them, she was emotionally weak and couldn't bear the shock." Adding to this, the family members also informed that both bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and a further probe is on.

More information is awaited.

