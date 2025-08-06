20-year-old man forms new country with govt and 400 citizens, it is called..., situated in...

The so-called nation boasts its own flag, cabinet, official currency, and roughly 400 citizens. Daniel Jackson, its founder, says he developed the idea of forming Verdis when he was 14 years old. Read on to know more about it.

A 20-year-old British man has announced the formation of a new "country," dubbed Free Republic of Verdis, proclaiming himself its president. The territory is nestled in a disputed 125-acre forest along the Danube River in Europe. According to a report by The New York Post, the so-called nation boasts its flag, cabinet, currency, and nearly 400 citizens. Daniel Jackson, its founder, says he developed the idea of forming Verdis when he was 14. "It was just a bit of an experiment at first with a few mates. We have all dreamed of creating something crazy," Jackson said.

Where is Free Republic of Verdis located?

Jackson, who works as a digital designer, started building Verdis' government at the age of 18. The Free Republic of Verdis is situated on a forest patch known as "pocket three," a disputed piece of land that neither Croatia nor Serbia claims because of an ongoing border dispute. "We started making Verdis a reality when I was 18 by forming some laws and a flag. We have now built up a government and have a great cabinet," Jackson said, as per the report.

Do any people actually live in Verdis?

Verdis uses the Euro as its currency, and its official languages are English, Croatian, and Serbian. The tiny nation is only accessible by boat from Osijek in Croatia. However, past attempts to actually settle there have seen significant setbacks. In October 2023, the Croatian police detained and deported several settlers, including Jackson, who was also handed a lifetime ban from entering Croatia. "They deported us but couldn't give a reason why. They said we were a threat to homeland security," he said. Jackson now claims to be running a "government in exile."