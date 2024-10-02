'2 October yaad hai na': Social media buzzes with Drishyam memes on Gandhi Jayanti

While October 2 is Mahatma Gandhi's birthday, it has become a day for memes about Ajay Devgn's 2015 movie Drishyam.

Today is October 2 and social media is buzzing with the question, “Yaad hai na 2 October ko kya hua tha?” This date is significant for three major reasons. Firstly, it marks the Jayanti of Mahatma Gandhi, a day of national respect. Secondly, it is the birthday of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri. Lastly, for Bollywood enthusiasts, it is remembered as the day when Vijay Salgaonkar and his family outsmarted everyone.

For those who may not be familiar, here's a brief background. On October 2 in 2015, the film Drishyam featured a protagonist, Vijay Salgaonkar, portrayed by Ajay Devgn, who travels with his family to Panaji by bus to attend a Satsang, enjoy Pav Bhaji for lunch, and return home the next day, October 3. While Salgaonkar possesses bus tickets, film tickets, and restaurant bills to support his account of the trip to the Goan capital, he consistently repeats the line, "Kal 2 October hai, yaad hai na!" as he attempts to fabricate an alibi for himself and his family, which is central to the movie's storyline.

This scene has inspired a wave of meme, edspite the film's release nearly a decade ago, netizens remain eager to share memes related to its October 2 plot and dialogues every year.This year continues the trend, as social media platform X (formerly Twitter) is buzzing with Salgaonkar memes.

One user posted a picture of Salgaonkar with his wife and two daughters, captioning it, “Aaj 2 October hai yaad hai hai na….”

Another perfectly outlined what “October 2” stands for “kids, adults, and legends”

Kal #2ndOctober hai

For Kids: Gandhi jayanti.

For Adults: Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti.

For Legends:

Vijay Salgaonkar Apni Family Ko Lekar Swami Chinmayanand Satsang Ke Liye Panjim Gaya Tha Aur Usne Hotel Mein Pau Bhaji Bhi Khayi Thi... and returned on next day, 3rd october pic.twitter.com/me423en0do — Anand Abhirup (@SanskariGuruji) October 1, 2024

A third user wrote on X with the hashtag “2ndOctober”

Sharing a post on X, a user highlighted that 2 October is famous for two things which is Gandhi Jayanti and second is "2 October ko Vijay aur uska Parivar Panji Gye the Satsang me aur 3 October ko wapas aaye the."



Whether you're a longtime fan of Drishyam and Drishyam 2 or haven't yet experienced the excitement, October 2 is the perfect day to dive into the drama.