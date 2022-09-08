Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

'One in a million case': Teen delivers twins with different biological fathers

A 19-year-old teenager from Brazil delivers twin babies with different biological fathers.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 07:47 PM IST

'One in a million case': Teen delivers twins with different biological fathers
Photo: Pixabay

In a 'one in a million' case, a 19-year-old teenager from Brazil gave birth to twins with different biological fathers. The girl hails from Minerios in Goias, and gave birth to twins nine months after sexual intercourse with two men on the same day.  After taking a paternity test it was revealed that the twins have different biological fathers. The teenager said that both the babies look very similar despite being conceived by two different men. 

This phenomenon is called heteroparental superfecundation scientifically. Although extremely rare not impossible. 

“It is possible to happen when two eggs from the same mother are fertilised by different men. The babies share the mother’s genetic material, but they grow in different placentas,” Dr Tulio Jorge Franco, the woman's physician, told local news outlet Globo.

The doctor emphasised the extreme rarity of the case, calling it a 'one in a million' situation. According to reports, there are only 20 other heteroparental superfecundations. cases in the world. The babies are now 16 months old and the young mum said one of the fathers is taking care of them.

Read: Unusual love story of female MBBS doctor marrying cleaning worker, 'chaiwala' goes viral

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Viral Photos of the Day: Tejasswi Prakash stuns in co-ord set, Shehnaaz Gill sizzles in printed outfit
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Lucknow man arrested for damaging Shani Dev idol
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.