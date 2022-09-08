'One in a million case': Teen delivers twins with different biological fathers

Photo: Pixabay

In a 'one in a million' case, a 19-year-old teenager from Brazil gave birth to twins with different biological fathers. The girl hails from Minerios in Goias, and gave birth to twins nine months after sexual intercourse with two men on the same day. After taking a paternity test it was revealed that the twins have different biological fathers. The teenager said that both the babies look very similar despite being conceived by two different men.

This phenomenon is called heteroparental superfecundation scientifically. Although extremely rare not impossible.

“It is possible to happen when two eggs from the same mother are fertilised by different men. The babies share the mother’s genetic material, but they grow in different placentas,” Dr Tulio Jorge Franco, the woman's physician, told local news outlet Globo.

The doctor emphasised the extreme rarity of the case, calling it a 'one in a million' situation. According to reports, there are only 20 other heteroparental superfecundations. cases in the world. The babies are now 16 months old and the young mum said one of the fathers is taking care of them.

