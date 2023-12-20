Headlines

19-year-old marries 44 years older man, says people mistake us for...

A 19-year-old woman fell in love with a man 44 years older than her. Know her story here.

Kajari Goswami

Updated: Dec 20, 2023, 06:38 PM IST

Stories of marriage between two people with huge age gaps have become the new normal. Almost every day we come across stories of younger women getting married to men double their age or younger men marrying elder women. Today, we will about Danielle Lichtman and Frank, residents of New York who tied the knot and have been on the news for the unusual age gap between them. 

Danielle Lichtman was only 19 years old when she met 46-year-old Frank in a restaurant. As soon as they saw each other they fell in love. Both of them got married within a few days of meeting. 

Danielle says that many times people mistake us for father and daughter and raise questions about our relationship. But it doesn't matter to us. It has been 8 years of marriage and our life is full of happiness and we also have 2 sons. 

According to Danielle, initially, she used to feel a little uncomfortable while going among people. 

This was Frank's second marriage and he has a daughter from that first marriage. Danielle, who is a housewife, told media outlets that it was a little difficult in the beginning but things have been better now. 

While sharing her experience in an Instagram post, Danielle wrote that I met Frank years ago and this man gave me a reason to smile. However, our decision to get married was also very difficult, because Frank did not want it. But we came together and got married. We spent good and bad times with each other, but the love between us did not diminish.

Read: Viral: Woman avenges mistreatment, changes manager’s password after leaving job and then...

Danielle says that there is a unique beauty in our relationship. If you marry a partner who is older than you, then you have to think about a lot. But if you are determined then there is no need to look back.

