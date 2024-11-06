The 47th president's net worth is now estimated to be between USD…

Donald Trump has clinched the Republican nomination for the 2024 U.S. presidential election, a stunning political comeback, FOX News reports. A remarkable surge in Trump's personal wealth has coincided with his political resurgence. The 47th president's net worth is now estimated to be between USD 6.6 billion and USD 7.7 billion, according to recent estimates. Trump's fortune, according to the Forbes Billionaires Index, is USD 6.6 billion (about Rs 55,590 crore), while the Bloomberg Billionaires Index notes a higher figure of USD 7.7 billion (about Rs 64,855 crore) as of November 2024.

Forbes estimates his net worth at USD 4.5 billion in 2016 when he first announced his presidential candidacy. But his wealth reportedly fell to USD 2.1 billion in 2020, rose to USD 3 billion in 2022, and is now soaring past USD 7 billion.

Trump Media & Technology Group, a stake of which is worth around USD 5.6 billion, represents a large part of Trump's wealth. The company is owned by the former president, who has 114.75 million shares, plus about USD 1.2 billion in earn out shares.

Trump's real estate assets are impressive beyond his media holdings. He purchased his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida in 1985, and his 20-acre property has 58 bedrooms, 33 bathrooms, and many luxury amenities. The properties that make up Trump's empire stretch across the globe, from New Jersey, Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois, Nevada, and around Europe, Asia, and South America.

His assets reflect his passions: 19 golf courses and a collection of aircraft and luxury vehicles. Trump reportedly owns five aircraft and hundreds of high-end cars, from Rolls-Royce to Mercedes-Benz.