18-year-old Indian-origin student passes away due to cardiac arrest during Diwali celebration in Dubai

According to the family, Vaishnav had no known heart conditions. He was disciplined about his fitness and maintained a balance between mental and physical health.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Oct 23, 2025, 04:32 PM IST

18-year-old Indian-origin student passes away due to cardiac arrest during Diwali celebration in Dubai
On Tuesday, just a day after Diwali, 18-year-old Indian expatriate student Vaishnav Krishnakumar died of a sudden cardiac arrest in Dubai. According to a Gulf News report, the teenager, a UAE Golden Visa recipient and a first-year BBA Marketing student at Middlesex University Dubai, died of a sudden cardiac arrest during Diwali celebrations at Dubai International Academy City.

Vaishnav was rushed to the hospital, but his family told Gulf News that he was "declared dead due to a heart attack." The Dubai Police Forensic Department is conducting further investigations.

According to the family, Vaishnav had no known heart conditions. He was disciplined about his fitness and maintained a balance between mental and physical health.

Vaishnav's family includes his parents, VG Krishnakumar and Vidhu Krishnakumar, and his younger sister, Vrishti. The family, originally from Kerala, is completing the process of bringing his body back home for the last rites.

Academic Achievements

Vaishnav completed his schooling at Gems Our Own Indian School in Dubai, where he served as head of the school council and president of both the Model United Nations Club and the OIS Debating Society. He scored an impressive 97.4% in the CBSE Class 12 board exams in 2024-25, achieving a full 100/100 in Marketing and Entrepreneurship. He was awarded the UAE Golden Visa for students with academic excellence.

In addition to his studies, the teenager created social media content on financial literacy, lifestyle discipline, and fitness and also interned at several Dubai firms. According to reports, he hopes to one day become an entrepreneur.

Tributes from the University and School Community

In a statement to Gulf News, Middlesex University said, "It is with profound sadness that we share the heartbreaking news of the passing of Vaishnav Krishnakumar, a valued member of our student community. Vaishnav was an exemplary student, respected for his academic contributions, and admired for his kindness, humility, and affection towards those around him."

The statement further said, "His passing has deeply saddened our entire community, and he will be remembered with the utmost affection and respect. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the Krishnakumar family during this difficult time. Our thoughts are with them, and we are committed to providing all possible support."

GEMS also issued a circular informing parents of the loss.

The statement said, "Vaishnav was deeply loved by his teachers and peers. He was a kind student who mentored and supported many of his classmates and was truly outstanding. The entire school community is deeply saddened and mourning this loss."

The school has also postponed Pink Day, the Family First Carnival, and upcoming Open House events as a mark of respect.

Also read: Ayodhya Ram Mandir aarti, darshan NEW timings announced, check updated schedule here

 

