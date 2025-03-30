Yang had initially offered to pay 21 pounds (around Rs 2,300) a month, but her employer refused, only charging her enough to cover the charges for electricity and water. Even though the store owner offered her the office space for her stay, she found it uncomfortable due to the lack of a door.

An 18-year-old woman in China has converted the toilet at her workplace into her makeshift home to save money.

Yang works at a furniture store and pays her boss 5 pounds (around Rs 550) per month to use the washroom as her personal space, according to a report by the New York Post.

Yang had initially offered to pay 21 pounds (approximately Rs 2,300) a month, but her employer refused, only charging her enough to cover the charges for electricity and water. Even though the store owner offered her the office space for her stay, she found it uncomfortable due to the lack of a door.

Prior to this, she had been staying at her boss' house.

Yang earns 317 pounds (over Rs 35,000) per month but keeps her expenses limited to just 42 bucks (Rs 4,600), saving the rest. She shares snippets of her daily life on the Chinese social media platform Douyin, where she has more than 16,000 followers.

In her makeshift home, Yang has hung a large cloth over the stalls and set up a folding bed that also acts as a barrier to ensure privacy. A clothing rail holds her belongings and she even uses a portable hob to cook inside the bathroom.

During the hours the store is open, she packs up her things so that the customers can use the washroom.

Yang hopes to save enough money to buy a house or a car in the future.