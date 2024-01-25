Twitter
18 tonnes food, 25000 wine bottles, 100 aircraft: World's most expensive party ever, it destroyed...

The catalyst for this profound transformation was an extravagant celebration hosted by Mohammad Reza Shah, acknowledged as the most lavish party in history.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated: Jan 25, 2024, 11:39 AM IST

In modern times, Iran is commonly seen as a strictly Islamic nation. Yet, just fifty years ago, it was not unusual to observe women wearing Western clothing in the streets. The pivotal year of 1979 marked a significant juncture for Iran, ushering in an Islamic revolution that ultimately led to the establishment of the Islamic Republic.

This revolutionary surge resulted in the ousting of the last Shah of Iran, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, and the ascent of Ayatollah Khomeini. The catalyst for this profound transformation was an extravagant celebration hosted by Mohammad Reza Shah, acknowledged as the most lavish party in history. Let's explore how this event echoed through time and played a pivotal role in the dramatic alteration of a 2,000-year-old monarchy.

Mohammad Reza Shah, a wealthy leader, assumed power in 1941. Despite the country's poverty, he embraced Western culture and liberal views, opposing practices like the hijab. This led to opposition from religious clerics, resulting in imprisonment for dissenters.

The Shah organized a grand celebration in 1971 to mark the 2,500th anniversary of the Persian Empire. Held in the barren desert of Persepolis, the world's most expensive party drew international attendees, including representatives from 65 countries. The extravagant event, costing $100 million, created resentment among the Iranian public.

The massive expenditure fueled protests against the Shah and attracted support for critics like Ayatollah Khomeini. By 1979, the situation escalated, forcing the Shah to flee, while Khomeini returned, establishing the Islamic Republic of Iran. The new regime enforced Islamic law, including strict punishments for women not wearing the hijab, marking a significant cultural shift.

