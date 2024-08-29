Twitter
1788 rooms, gold dome, 110 garages: World's largest house is bigger than Mukesh Ambani's Antilia, it's worth Rs...

Hassanal Bolkiah, one of the few absolute monarchs in the world, assumed the throne of the Muslim nation in 1967 and is estimated to have a net worth of a whopping $30 billion (over Rs 3000 crore).

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Aug 29, 2024, 08:28 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

We have often heard about Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani living in one of the most expensive houses in the world. Their Mumbai home, Antilia, located at Altamount Road, is a spectacle worth more than Rs 15000 crore. But, do you know there is another house, touted to be the world's largest house with over 1700 rooms and 257 bathrooms?

We are talking about the Royal Palace of Hassanal Bolkiah, the Sultan of Brunei since 1967 and the PM of Brunei since independence from the UK in 1984. Hassanal Bolkiah, one of the few absolute monarchs in the world, assumed the throne of the Muslim nation in 1967 and is estimated to have a net worth of a whopping $30 billion (over Rs 3000 crore).

Hassanal Bolkiah lives in a luxurious home, the Istana Nurul Iman Palace, which is the world's largest house. It is located near Brunei's capital Bandar Seri Begawan. The palace is so big that it seems like a city in itself and that is why it has also got a place in the Guinness World Records book. 

Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah lives in a palace spread over an area of 2 million square feet.

This house, built 40 years ago at a cost of about Rs 12000 crores, is located in Brunei. It is called Istana Nurul Iman and belongs to the Sultan of Brunei.

Designed by architect Leandro V Locsin (Philippines), with interior design by Khuan Chew (UK), the palace was constructed by the Ayala Corporation.

The palace is spread over 2 million square feet and has 1,788 rooms, 257 bathrooms, and a banquet hall for 5,000 guests. It also has 200 horse barns with air conditioning and 110 garages for the Sultan's 7,000 cars which are valued at around $5 billion. Istana Nurul Iman also has 564 chandeliers, 51,000 light bulbs, 44 stairwells, and 18 elevators.

Istana Nurul Iman Palace has also got a place in the Guinness World Record for being the largest palace in the world. The dome of this magnificent palace is coated with 22-carat gold. It also houses the prime minister's office and serves as the seat of the Brunei government.

The palace is not open to the public except for the annual Islamic celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr. Istana Nurul Iman is the largest residential palace in the world and the largest single-family residence ever built. Guinness World Records currently considers Istana Nurul Iman as the "world's largest residential palace". The palace's current estimated value is more than Rs 2,550 crores.

