17-year-old American teen's soulful rendition of Indian National Anthem goes viral on Independence Day, netizens feel 'proud' of him

On Friday, as India marked its 79th Independence Day, a video of an American teenager singing the national anthem gained traction on social media, eliciting positive responses from users. The viral video features 17-year-old Gabe Merritt delivering a sincere performance of Rabindranath Tagore's "Jana Gana Mana."

Disha Pansuriya, posted the video on Instagram with the overlaying caption: "You feel proud when a 17-year-old American sings Indian National Anthem."

About Pansuriya video

Pansuriya shared that Gabe had familiarised himself with the national anthems of various countries, but he showed a special fondness for the 52-second-long Indian anthem.

"Oh my god! My heart just smiled through this. He is just amazing, he knows mostly every country's national anthem, but @india is his favourite! I pray and wish he goes places with his exceptional talent!!" Pansuriya captioned the video.

Social media reaction

Till now the video has gained over 60,000 views and numerous comments, with most social media users expressing their admiration for the teenager's heartfelt rendition of the anthem.

Taking to the comment comention, a user wrote, "That was a super proud moment."

Another said, "Beautiful brother. Lots of love from me and India and I invite you to come to India and visit the beautiful country."

"This was the best thing I saw today,” wrote a third user.

A forth user mentioned that he is feeling pround on him as he wrote, "Really Proud."

National Anthem origin

Rabindranath Tagore, who received the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1913, initially wrote the hymn as "Bharoto Bhagyo Bidhata" in Bengali on December 11, 1911. The initial stanza of the song was adopted by the Constituent Assembly of India as the National Anthem on January 24, 1950.

In 1947, the Indian delegation to the General Assembly of the United Nations in New York presented a recording of "Jana Gana Mana" as the country's national anthem.