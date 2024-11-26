Commonly referred to as 26/11, these coordinated attacks by a group of 10 terrorists caused mayhem on the streets of Mumbai and sent shockwaves across the nation and the world.

It has been 16 years since the horrific terrorist attacks that shook Mumbai, India's financial capital, on November 26, 2008. Commonly referred to as 26/11, these coordinated attacks by a group of 10 terrorists caused mayhem on the streets of Mumbai and sent shockwaves across the nation and the world.

Terrorists from the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror group had entered the city of Mumbai on the night of November 26, 2008. Over the course of four days, they killed 166 people and injured 300.

The attacks on Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, Oberoi Trident, Taj Hotel, and Nariman House resulted in the deaths of 166 people, including security personnel. On the 16th anniversary of these tragic events, let us honour the memory of our fallen heroes.

Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan

Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, born on March 15, 1977, in Kozhikode, Kerala, joined the 51 SAG NSG on January 20, 2007. During the 26/11 attacks, he led his team in rescuing hostages at Mumbai's Taj Hotel, where 80 hostages lost their lives and 240 were injured. Major Sandeep was posthumously awarded the Ashoka Chakra in recognition of his bravery.

Tukaram Omble

Tukaram Omble, an Assistant Sub-Inspector with the Mumbai Police, was killed during the 26/11 attacks while attempting to capture terrorist Ajmal Kasab at Girgaum Chowpatty in Mumbai. Despite being unarmed, Omble bravely grabbed Kasab's rifle and held onto him, ensuring the terrorist was captured alive. During the struggle, Kasab fired multiple shots, fatally wounding Omble. He was posthumously awarded the Ashoka Chakra for his courageous act.

Hemant Karkare

Hemant Karkare, the former chief of Maharashtra's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), was martyred outside Cama Hospital in south Mumbai, just a 10-minute drive from CST station, during the 26/11 attacks. Karkare had previously served in RAW and at the Indian mission in Austria, and was the Mumbai Joint Commissioner (Administration) before being appointed ATS chief. He was killed along with senior officers Ashok Kamte and Vijay Salaskar when terrorists Ajmal Kasab and Abu Ismail opened fire on their Toyota Qualis.

Ashok Kamte

Ashok Kamte, the Mumbai Additional Commissioner of Police (Eastern), was the son of Lieutenant Colonel Marutirao Narayanarao Kamte. A former Army officer, he was renowned for his fearless approach in confronting criminals, even in the face of pressure from senior police officials and politicians. Kamte was martyred while sitting in the front seat of the police SUV. He was posthumously awarded the Ashok Chakra for his bravery.

Vijay Salaskar

Before his martyrdom, Vijay Salaskar served as the head of the Mumbai Anti-Extortion Cell. Salaskar was killed by Ajmal Kasab during the 26/11 attacks while driving the Qualis, accompanied by Karkare and Kamte. He was martyred along with them and was posthumously awarded the Ashok Chakra for his bravery.

