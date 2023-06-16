Search icon
16-year-old Indian girl dances nonstop for five days, sets world record

Srushti's feat, dancing continuously for an astounding "five days straight," has garnered her a well-deserved place in the prestigious Guinness World Records.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 10:27 AM IST

New Delhi: In an extraordinary display of talent and endurance, a 16-year-old girl named Srushti Sudhir Jagtap has accomplished a feat that has left the world in awe. This remarkable young dancer, originating from Latur, Maharashtra, has shattered the existing record for the longest dance marathon, leaving an indelible mark on the global stage.

Srushti's feat, dancing continuously for an astounding "five days straight," has garnered her a well-deserved place in the prestigious Guinness World Records. The official announcement states that Srushti Sudhir Jagtap has not only broken the previous record but has surpassed it by an impressive margin, achieving a staggering time of 127 hours. The previous record holder, Bandana Nepal, a talented dancer from Nepal, held the distinction of dancing relentlessly for 126 hours.

The dance marathon, as governed by its rules, required Srushti to keep her feet constantly in motion, synchronized with the rhythm and melody of the music. It demanded an unparalleled level of dedication, stamina, and passion for dance, all of which Srushti exemplified throughout her extraordinary journey.

Srushti's astounding achievement was not solely the result of her innate talent and determination. She received comprehensive training from her grandfather, Baban Mane, who imparted his knowledge of Yoga Nidra, a form of guided meditation that is also known as 'yogic sleep.' This rigorous training regimen, undertaken for a span of 15 months, played a pivotal role in preparing Srushti for her ambitious record attempt. It provided her with the mental and physical strength necessary to endure the demanding dance marathon.

When asked about her motivation behind breaking this grueling record, Srushti passionately shared her aspiration to represent India through the mesmerizing art of dance. She saw this remarkable feat as an opportunity to showcase her talent and bring glory to her country on a global platform. Srushti's unwavering commitment to her craft, coupled with her relentless pursuit of excellence, has made her an exemplary role model for aspiring dancers worldwide.

Srushti Sudhir Jagtap's name will forever be etched in the annals of dance history, serving as a testament to the human spirit's indomitable nature. Her awe-inspiring accomplishment serves as a reminder to us all that with passion, perseverance, and unwavering determination, we can transcend boundaries and achieve greatness.

