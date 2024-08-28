16 feet long, 750 kg weight, 10000 offsprings: Know all about world's oldest crocodile

Reports from local outlets indicate that this polygamous crocodile was born on December 16, 1900, in the Okavango Delta of Botswana, making him 123 years old.

Crocodiles are among the oldest living creatures on Earth, often viewed as dangerous predators that do not hesitate to attack other animals. However, one lesser-known fact about them is that their stomachs never seem to be full. Even after a substantial meal, they will attack prey at the sight of it. Today, we introduce you to Henry, the world's oldest crocodile, who weighs approximately 750 kilograms and has six "wives," with whom he has fathered around 10,000 offspring.

Reports from local outlets indicate that this polygamous crocodile was born on December 16, 1900, in the Okavango Delta of Botswana, making him 123 years old—one of the oldest known living reptiles in the world. His birthplace is a UNESCO World Heritage site and a vast inland delta located in a southern African country. Henry's teeth are formidable, his legs are large, and his skin is dry and scaly, showing the wear of over a century. He is so massive that his length is comparable to that of a minibus.

Henry's past is steeped in history. It is believed that he once preyed on children from a local Botswana tribe, who became so distressed by his violent actions that they sought the help of an elephant hunter named Sir Henry to kill him in 1903. Instead of killing Henry, Sir Henry decided to sentence him to a life of captivity. For the past three decades, Henry has resided at the Crocworld Conservation Centre in Scottburgh, South Africa.

Henry is a Nile crocodile, a species found in 26 countries primarily in sub-Saharan Africa. These crocodiles inhabit various aquatic environments, including lakes, rivers, swamps, and marshlands. As ruthless predators, they are known to hunt their gentle prey, such as zebras and porcupines, without fear. Each year, hundreds of people lose their lives to Nile crocodile attacks. Henry holds the title of the oldest living crocodile on Earth, while Cassius, an Australian crocodile, is recognized as the largest.