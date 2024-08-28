16 feet long, 750 kg weight, 10000 offsprings: Know all about world's oldest crocodile

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov freed from police custody after 4 days, will appear in...

'No power to...': Days after UPSC cancels Puja Khedkar's candidature, ex-trainee IAS officer now...

'USA will beat them in 2026 World Cup': Ex-PAK pacer's shocking prediction for Babar Azam and Co

Ex-Jharkhand CM Champai Soren resigns from JMM, to join BJP on...

Naga Chaitanya's first remark about his wedding with Sobhita Dhulipala goes viral, promises fans to…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'USA will beat them in 2026 World Cup': Ex-PAK pacer's shocking prediction for Babar Azam and Co

'USA will beat them in 2026 World Cup': Ex-PAK pacer's shocking prediction for Babar Azam and Co

Kangana Ranaut compares Emergency to Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer: 'I call it a Shakespearean...'

Kangana Ranaut compares Emergency to Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer: 'I call it a Shakespearean...'

Bharatiya Samman to be held on October 2, 2024

Bharatiya Samman to be held on October 2, 2024

10 oldest religions in the world

10 oldest religions in the world

Sleep Deprivation: Diseases, health problems triggered by lack of sleep

Sleep Deprivation: Diseases, health problems triggered by lack of sleep

5 common symptoms of vaginal infections, how to prevent them

5 common symptoms of vaginal infections, how to prevent them

तालिबान के साथ ट्रैवल इन्फ्लुएंसर को फोटो लेना पड़ा महंगा, सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर हो रहीं ट्रोल

तालिबान के साथ ट्रैवल इन्फ्लुएंसर को फोटो लेना पड़ा महंगा, सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर हो रहीं ट्रोल

Viral Video: सऊदी अरब के मक्का में गिरी आसमानी बिजली, खौफ में डूबे लोग बोले- खुदा का कहर

Viral Video: सऊदी अरब के मक्का में गिरी आसमानी बिजली, खौफ में डूबे लोग बोले- खुदा का कहर

पासपोर्ट के 4 पन्ने फाड़ Singapore जा रही थी छात्रा, इमिग्रेशन अधिकारियों ने पकड़ा तो उड़ गए होश

पासपोर्ट के 4 पन्ने फाड़ Singapore जा रही थी छात्रा, इमिग्रेशन अधिकारियों ने पकड़ा तो उड़ गए होश

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From GCA board member to ICC chairman: Jay Shah's journey as cricket administrator

From GCA board member to ICC chairman: Jay Shah's journey as cricket administrator

Prime Minister's son who became actor, gave blockbusters with superstars, braved failed marriage; was found dead in...

Prime Minister's son who became actor, gave blockbusters with superstars, braved failed marriage; was found dead in...

Meet actress who served food at Ambani wedding for just Rs 50, ate garbage to survive, now worth Rs 40 crore, charges...

Meet actress who served food at Ambani wedding for just Rs 50, ate garbage to survive, now worth Rs 40 crore, charges...

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Gippy Grewal on Ardaas 3, Jasmin Bhasin on Pollywood being 'more welcoming' than Bollywood: 'Yaha ek...' | Exclusive

Gippy Grewal on Ardaas 3, Jasmin Bhasin on Pollywood being 'more welcoming' than Bollywood: 'Yaha ek...' | Exclusive

Harsh Chhaya reveals why he took break from acting, rejected movies, TV shows: 'Main bhi...' | Exclusive

Harsh Chhaya reveals why he took break from acting, rejected movies, TV shows: 'Main bhi...' | Exclusive

Lord of the Rings The Rings of Power S2 review: Stronger, pacier season brings Tolkien's lore to life, but cracks remain

Lord of the Rings The Rings of Power S2 review: Stronger, pacier season brings Tolkien's lore to life, but cracks remain

HomeViral

Viral

16 feet long, 750 kg weight, 10000 offsprings: Know all about world's oldest crocodile

Reports from local outlets indicate that this polygamous crocodile was born on December 16, 1900, in the Okavango Delta of Botswana, making him 123 years old.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 28, 2024, 09:31 PM IST

16 feet long, 750 kg weight, 10000 offsprings: Know all about world's oldest crocodile
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Crocodiles are among the oldest living creatures on Earth, often viewed as dangerous predators that do not hesitate to attack other animals. However, one lesser-known fact about them is that their stomachs never seem to be full. Even after a substantial meal, they will attack prey at the sight of it. Today, we introduce you to Henry, the world's oldest crocodile, who weighs approximately 750 kilograms and has six "wives," with whom he has fathered around 10,000 offspring.

Reports from local outlets indicate that this polygamous crocodile was born on December 16, 1900, in the Okavango Delta of Botswana, making him 123 years old—one of the oldest known living reptiles in the world. His birthplace is a UNESCO World Heritage site and a vast inland delta located in a southern African country. Henry's teeth are formidable, his legs are large, and his skin is dry and scaly, showing the wear of over a century. He is so massive that his length is comparable to that of a minibus.

Henry's past is steeped in history. It is believed that he once preyed on children from a local Botswana tribe, who became so distressed by his violent actions that they sought the help of an elephant hunter named Sir Henry to kill him in 1903. Instead of killing Henry, Sir Henry decided to sentence him to a life of captivity. For the past three decades, Henry has resided at the Crocworld Conservation Centre in Scottburgh, South Africa.

Henry is a Nile crocodile, a species found in 26 countries primarily in sub-Saharan Africa. These crocodiles inhabit various aquatic environments, including lakes, rivers, swamps, and marshlands. As ruthless predators, they are known to hunt their gentle prey, such as zebras and porcupines, without fear. Each year, hundreds of people lose their lives to Nile crocodile attacks. Henry holds the title of the oldest living crocodile on Earth, while Cassius, an Australian crocodile, is recognized as the largest.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Apple announces iPhone 16 event date with ‘Glowtime’ invite; check details

Apple announces iPhone 16 event date with ‘Glowtime’ invite; check details

Auto companies announce discounts on new cars for these people ahead of festive season

Auto companies announce discounts on new cars for these people ahead of festive season

Mukesh Ambani's Jio launches country-specific international roaming plan, provides 7GB data, 100 SMS at just Rs...

Mukesh Ambani's Jio launches country-specific international roaming plan, provides 7GB data, 100 SMS at just Rs...

Not Stree 2, Kalki 2898 AD, Shaitaan, HanuMan, this Rs 3-crore film is India's biggest hit of 2024, has no stars, but...

Not Stree 2, Kalki 2898 AD, Shaitaan, HanuMan, this Rs 3-crore film is India's biggest hit of 2024, has no stars, but...

ICC announces revised schedule for Women's T20 World Cup 2024, India to face Pakistan on...

ICC announces revised schedule for Women's T20 World Cup 2024, India to face Pakistan on...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From GCA board member to ICC chairman: Jay Shah's journey as cricket administrator

From GCA board member to ICC chairman: Jay Shah's journey as cricket administrator

Prime Minister's son who became actor, gave blockbusters with superstars, braved failed marriage; was found dead in...

Prime Minister's son who became actor, gave blockbusters with superstars, braved failed marriage; was found dead in...

Meet actress who served food at Ambani wedding for just Rs 50, ate garbage to survive, now worth Rs 40 crore, charges...

Meet actress who served food at Ambani wedding for just Rs 50, ate garbage to survive, now worth Rs 40 crore, charges...

Seven effective dietary tips to reduce heart attack risk

Seven effective dietary tips to reduce heart attack risk

Bollywood's biggest flop was also India's most expensive film, ruined superstar's career, earned only Rs 3.50 crore

Bollywood's biggest flop was also India's most expensive film, ruined superstar's career, earned only Rs 3.50 crore

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement