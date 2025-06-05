The Burj Khalifa in Dubai, which stands at 2,716 feet and is now the highest structure in the world, was also designed by Adrian Smith.

When discussing skyscrapers, the world’s tallest building that often comes to mind is the Burj Khalifa. However, did you know that the world’s tallest tower is currently under construction in Jeddah? Developed by the Jeddah Economic Company (JEC), this architectural marvel will soar over 3,281 feet (1 kilometre) into the sky. Prince Al Waleed bin Talal Al Saud is leading the project and wants this skyscraper to serve as a proud example of what the country can achieve.

Gordon Gill and Adrian Smith, two well-known architects, are designing the tower. The Burj Khalifa in Dubai, which stands at 2,716 feet and is now the highest structure in the world, was also designed by Adrian Smith. He currently intends to surpass that record with the JEC Tower.

To ensure that the tower is not only sturdy and lofty but also environmentally beneficial, the two architects are utilising cutting-edge technology and environmentally friendly practices. Their goal is to create something that is not just aesthetically pleasing but also intelligent and long-lasting.

It is not an easy task to build a skyscraper as tall as the JEC skyscraper, and the team has encountered numerous challenges during the process. Work had to halt for a few years due to various financial and planning challenges. However, development has resumed at full speed.

The 64th floor is currently reached by the workmen, who are erecting a new floor every four days. They are employing clever new techniques and equipment, which allows them to make such rapid progress. How to pour concrete so high into the air is one of the most difficult tasks. Concrete is typically difficult to transport to such heights, but this crew has managed to do it.

To reach the tower's full intended height of 3,280 feet, they are currently striving to pump concrete even higher than their existing capacity of 2,624 feet. Because the building must be sturdy and secure, they are doing this with very sophisticated machinery and meticulously thought-out procedures.

The 157-floor skyscraper will feature 59 elevators, a five-star hotel, upscale residences, and spacious offices. The tallest observation deck in the globe, where visitors may take in breathtaking vistas from the summit, will be one of its most fascinating attractions.

Along with residences for over 100,000 people, the initial phase of this massive project will also feature schools, hospitals, and colleges. All of this is a component of Saudi Vision 2030, the nation's strategy to develop a more robust economy independent of oil.

By 2028, the JEC Tower should be completed. The tower is crucial to Saudi Arabia's future, thus seeing to it that it is finished is of utmost importance, even though large projects like this sometimes experience delays.