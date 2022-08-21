'145 megapixel' image of Sun: Reddit user shares high-quality photo of Sun taken by a modified telescope

'145 megapixel' image of Sun

A Redittor who posted a picture of the Sun taken using a custom-built telescope has piqued the interest of many users on the social networking site. The widely shared photo clearly displays the intricate structure of the Sun's surface, which is roiled with plasma.

Reddit user ajamesmccarthy posted this picture to the sub-Reddit Pics with the statement, "I captured a 145-megapixel image of our sun using a specially modified telescope. Zoom in."

The user claimed that modifications were made to the telescope used to take the photo. It is well knowledge that staring at the Sun, whether via the unaided eye or a normal telescope, may have disastrous results.

In the post, the Reddit user ajamesmccarthy also stated, ”DO NOT point a telescope at the sun. You could start a fire, or worse, go blind. Mine was specially designed to do this, and despite my experience, I’ve still had close calls using it. Seriously, don’t mess around with this unless you know what you’re doing.”

Since it was published, more than 36,200 people have liked the post, and more than 1,100 users have commented on it. People on social media had mixed reactions to the snapshot, with some being blown away by the quality while others concerned about the authenticity of the poster.

One user wrote, " As someone with a commercial photography background, who is familiar with multi terabyte sized composites …. And very VERY briefly looked into what goes into this, let’s just say you have much more patience than I could ever have. Respect.."

Another said, " And you work at the NASA or something with a team of engineers, opticians and the like? I mean, please say that, it will make me feel better somehow."

According to various medical studies, It is dangerous for the exposed tissues of the retina to be subjected to prolonged, unprotected exposure to the Sun or other sources of intense light as it may cause permanent damages to the eyes.