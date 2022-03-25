SHOCKING! 14-year-old falls from plunging coaster at theme park amid screaming witnesses

In a shocking incident reported from Florida, a 14-year-old boy died after falling from a drop ride at a theme park on Thursday evening. Footages caught the boy falling down from the coaster even as witnesses screamed in horror.

The Mirror reported that the boy was taken to the hospital where he died of injuries.

The incident occurred at Orlando, Florida ICON Park. The rollercoaster is the world's tallest free-standing drop tower, according to the ICON Park website.