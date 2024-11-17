In just two-and-a-half months, Prasanna dedicated himself to the project, working tirelessly both day and night to create 1,400 lines of illustrations on hardboard sheets.

In a remarkable feat, 12-year-old Prasanna Kumar DP, a student at Swaroopa Adyayana Kendra, has gained recognition in the India Book of Records (IBR). He has created a unique pictorial representation of the entire Bhagavad Gita, illustrating all 700 shlokas through a specially developed pictorial language. To accomplish this, he crafted an impressive total of 84,426 intricate images, each representing a word from the sacred text.

Prasanna Kumar DP, born to Pampapathi and Nandini, hails from Holehonnur in the Shivamogga district, undertook this remarkable project after joining Swaroopa Adyayana Kendra just a year ago, having previously studied at Rashtrothana Vidhyalaya in Shivamogga. His endeavor to illustrate the Bhagavad Gita was driven by a singular goal: to convert the esteemed Sanskrit verses into a fully visual experience.

His commitment was acknowledged in August when he received the IBR Achiever record for his artistic accomplishment. His work transformed the Bhagavad Gita, which consists of 700 verses, into 84,426 distinct illustrations, each representing a different word. This achievement not only demonstrates Prasanna's focus and talent but also emphasises the creative learning approaches utilized at Swaroopa Adyayana Kendra.

What did the founder say?

The founder of Swaroopa Adyayana Kendra, Gopadkar, explained that the centre's unique pictorial language helps students memorise various subjects with ease. "The pictorial language that our centre developed can be used to memorise any subject. Notes for any subject can be easily memorised by students using pictorial language," he said. Gopadkar emphasised that while the institute is not an art school, it strives to develop artistic skills alongside academic achievements, encouraging students to excel in multiple areas. "Each student develops at least 10 talents, and many of them have set records using our learning methods," he added.

Meanwhile, reflecting on his accomplishment, Prasanna expressed that the experience improved his concentration and self-confidence. He said, "The Adyayana Kendra greatly encouraged me. They provided me with the strength to learn, which boosted my concentration and self-confidence. I am ready to set another world record," he said.

Eager to take his efforts to the next level, Prasanna intends to document his achievement in hopes of entering the Guinness World Records. For his upcoming project, he plans to translate the Bhagavad Gita into the Swaroopa pictorial style for each English letter, marking a new phase in his journey.