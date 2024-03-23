12-inch eel surgically removed alive from man's abdomen, more details here

A 34-year-old man in Vietnam's Quang Ninh Province underwent emergency surgery after experiencing severe abdominal cramps.

In a bizarre medical case that has baffled doctors in Vietnam's northern Quang Ninh Province, a 34-year-old man was diagnosed with a life-threatening condition after experiencing excruciating abdominal cramps. The incident, reported by Oddity Central, unfolded at the Hai Ha district medical center, where medical professionals swiftly conducted X-rays and ultrasounds upon the man's complaints.

The scans revealed a startling find - a foreign object lodged within his abdomen, triggering a condition known as peritonitis, where inflammation occurs in the abdominal lining. The situation demanded immediate action, leading to emergency surgery to remove the mystery object.

However, what doctors found inside left them astounded - a live eel, approximately 30cm long, wriggling within the man's abdomen. It was determined that the eel had somehow entered through his rectum and navigated its way up his colon, causing intestinal perforation along the way.

With precision and caution, the medical team performed the delicate operation, successfully extracting the eel and damaged tissue from the man's intestines. Despite the gravity of the situation, the patient is now on the path to recovery, experiencing only mild discomfort post-surgery.

The circumstances surrounding the eel's presence remain shrouded in mystery, leaving doctors to speculate on its unusual journey. Dr. Pham Manh Hung, speaking to local media, remarked on the rarity of such cases and emphasized the risks associated with operating in the rectal area due to contamination concerns.

"This is an uncommon case," Dr. Pham stated. "The rectum is a highly contaminated area, and infections are a major concern. Thankfully, the surgery was successful."

As the patient recuperates under observation, medical professionals continue to monitor his progress while reflecting on the extraordinary nature of this medical anomaly.