Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Viral video: Elephant sends man flying after he gets too close to it, watch

12-inch eel surgically removed alive from man's abdomen, more details here

'India stands in solidarity with Russia': PM Modi condemns 'heinous terrorist attack' in Moscow

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar box office collection day 1: Randeep Hooda’s film witnesses slow start, collects Rs 1.15 crore

Maldives President Muizzu seeks debt relief from India amid strained ties, calls it 'closest ally'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Viral video: Elephant sends man flying after he gets too close to it, watch

12-inch eel surgically removed alive from man's abdomen, more details here

Martyr's Day 2024: History, significance and everything you need to know

8 high protein foods to shed belly fat

10 foods to avoid when you have arthritis

List of players injured/unavailable in IPL 2024

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony: From Akshay Kumar To AR Rehman; Star Studded Opening Ceremony Of IPL

Elvish Yadav Bail: Elvish Yadav Granted Bail In Snake Venom Case | Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner

Holi Myth: Did Gujiya Originate In India Or Turkey? | Food Fusion | DNA Pakwan

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar box office collection day 1: Randeep Hooda’s film witnesses slow start, collects Rs 1.15 crore

This big budget hit, which won 7 Oscars, was banned in Arab countries, rejected by Dilip Kumar because…

Madgaon Express box office collection day 1: Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary's comedy opens at Rs 1.50 crore

HomeViral

Viral

12-inch eel surgically removed alive from man's abdomen, more details here

A 34-year-old man in Vietnam's Quang Ninh Province underwent emergency surgery after experiencing severe abdominal cramps.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Mar 23, 2024, 08:39 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a bizarre medical case that has baffled doctors in Vietnam's northern Quang Ninh Province, a 34-year-old man was diagnosed with a life-threatening condition after experiencing excruciating abdominal cramps. The incident, reported by Oddity Central, unfolded at the Hai Ha district medical center, where medical professionals swiftly conducted X-rays and ultrasounds upon the man's complaints.

The scans revealed a startling find - a foreign object lodged within his abdomen, triggering a condition known as peritonitis, where inflammation occurs in the abdominal lining. The situation demanded immediate action, leading to emergency surgery to remove the mystery object.

However, what doctors found inside left them astounded - a live eel, approximately 30cm long, wriggling within the man's abdomen. It was determined that the eel had somehow entered through his rectum and navigated its way up his colon, causing intestinal perforation along the way.

With precision and caution, the medical team performed the delicate operation, successfully extracting the eel and damaged tissue from the man's intestines. Despite the gravity of the situation, the patient is now on the path to recovery, experiencing only mild discomfort post-surgery.

The circumstances surrounding the eel's presence remain shrouded in mystery, leaving doctors to speculate on its unusual journey. Dr. Pham Manh Hung, speaking to local media, remarked on the rarity of such cases and emphasized the risks associated with operating in the rectal area due to contamination concerns.

"This is an uncommon case," Dr. Pham stated. "The rectum is a highly contaminated area, and infections are a major concern. Thankfully, the surgery was successful."

As the patient recuperates under observation, medical professionals continue to monitor his progress while reflecting on the extraordinary nature of this medical anomaly.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

ISIS claims responsibility for terror attack on Moscow concert hall; US claims of warning Russia about impending attack

Meet actor who made Bollywood debut with Kareena, then gave many flop films, only did supporting roles, his sister is..

AUKUS countries announce team to build nuclear-powered submarines for Australian Navy

Astronomical Union names asteroid 'Jayantmurthy' in honor of Indian scientist

Meet woman who is heiress of 130-year-old company, partner firm with Toyota, she is Ratan Tata’s…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

Sara Ali Khan sets the screen on fire in glam avatar in Murder Mubarak

Streaming This Week: Fighter, Ae Watan Mere Watan, 3 Body Problem, Oppenheimer, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement