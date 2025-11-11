FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Tusshar Kapoor BREAKS SILENCE on Jeetendra falling at Zarine Khan's prayer meet: 'According to him, it was a...'

Faridabad: 50 kg more explosives recovered in Sector 56, day after Delhi blast; 2 arrested

From Pulwama to Red Fort: How a doctor allegedly drove car that exploded in Delhi

Who is Shaheena Shahid? Lucknow-based doctor's SHOCKING link to Masood Azhar's sister; arrested for setting up Jaish-e-Mohammed's women's wing in India

11:11 Portal: Wear THESE colours today to make your manifestations come true

Anunay Sood death: Popular Influencer's body brought back to India from US, last rites to be performed in...

Pakistan: Explosion in parked car outside Islamabad's high court, 5 killed, WATCH VIDEO

Hema Malini looks shattered as she makes FIRST appearance with Esha Deol after refuting Dharmendra's death rumours; See pics

How Red Fort blast unfolded: Minute-by-minute account of deadly Delhi explosion

5%-18% Inverted Duty Structure to cause Inequality - The Desired GST Reforms needs Balanced Approach

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Tusshar Kapoor BREAKS SILENCE on Jeetendra falling at Zarine Khan's prayer meet: 'According to him, it was a...'

Tusshar Kapoor BREAKS SILENCE on Jeetendra falling at Zarine Khan's prayer meet

Faridabad: 50 kg more explosives recovered in Sector 56, day after Delhi blast; 2 arrested

Faridabad: 50 kg more explosives recovered in Sector 56, day after Delhi blast;

From Pulwama to Red Fort: How a doctor allegedly drove car that exploded in Delhi

From Pulwama to Red Fort: How doctor allegedly drove car that exploded in Delh

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Manika Vishwakarma, Delhi University student representing India at Miss Universe 2025, her college is...

Meet Manika Vishwakarma, DU student representing India at Miss Universe 2025

Dharmendra Health Update: Inside He-Man's 100-acre serene Lonavala farmhouse surrounded by breathtaking views; SEE PICS

Dharmendra Health Update: Inside He-Man's 100-acre serene Lonavala farmhouse

Dharmendra Health Update: When Bollywood's He-Man risked everything for Hema Malini; a look at couple's legendary love story

Dharmendra Health Update: A look at Hema Malini-He-Man's legendary love story

HomeViral

VIRAL

11:11 Portal: Wear THESE colours today to make your manifestations come true

As the 11:11 portal opens today, it’s believed to be the perfect time to manifest dreams and set intentions. Wearing certain colours can help attract positive energy and boost your manifestations

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Nov 11, 2025, 03:28 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

11:11 Portal: Wear THESE colours today to make your manifestations come true
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The 11:11 portal, celebrated every year on November 11, is believed to be a powerful time for setting intentions, manifesting dreams and aligning with positive energy. Spiritually inclined people around the world see this date as a moment when the universe’s vibration is especially high, a perfect opportunity to focus on what you want to attract in life.

While there’s no scientific evidence behind the concept, many believe the collective energy and symbolism of 11:11, often called the 'angel number', make it a great time for fresh beginnings. One of the most popular ways to tune into this energy is through colour manifestation, dressing in shades that reflect your goals and emotions.

Colours to wear on 11:11

Each colour carries its own energy and can help strengthen your intentions:

  • Green: Symbolises growth, prosperity and new opportunities; ideal if you’re manifesting wealth or career success.
  • Yellow: Brings joy, positivity and mental clarity; perfect for boosting confidence and optimism.
  • Red: Radiates passion, strength and courage; wear it if you’re chasing love, motivation or bold action.
  • Blue or Indigo: Represents calm, intuition and trust; great for inner peace and better decision-making.
  • Violet or White: Linked with spirituality and enlightenment, helps connect you with your higher self.

How to make the most of the portal

At exactly 11:11, take a quiet moment to focus on your intention. Visualise your goal clearly, say an affirmation aloud and imagine yourself already living that reality. You can even carry a small accessory, like a bracelet or scarf, in your chosen colour throughout the day to keep that energy alive.

As the 11:11 portal opens, think of it as a reminder to pause, reset and believe in your power to attract what you desire. Whether or not you believe in the magic, using colour consciously can lift your mood and inspire action and that’s where true manifestation begins.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Tusshar Kapoor BREAKS SILENCE on Jeetendra falling at Zarine Khan's prayer meet: 'According to him, it was a...'
Tusshar Kapoor BREAKS SILENCE on Jeetendra falling at Zarine Khan's prayer meet
Faridabad: 50 kg more explosives recovered in Sector 56, day after Delhi blast; 2 arrested
Faridabad: 50 kg more explosives recovered in Sector 56, day after Delhi blast;
From Pulwama to Red Fort: How a doctor allegedly drove car that exploded in Delhi
From Pulwama to Red Fort: How doctor allegedly drove car that exploded in Delh
Who is Shaheena Shahid? Lucknow-based doctor's SHOCKING link to Masood Azhar's sister; arrested for setting up Jaish-e-Mohammed's women's wing in India
Who is Shaheena Shahid? Lucknow-based doctor's SHOCKING link to Masood Azhar...
11:11 Portal: Wear THESE colours today to make your manifestations come true
11:11 Portal: Wear THESE colours today to make your manifestations come true
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Manika Vishwakarma, Delhi University student representing India at Miss Universe 2025, her college is...
Meet Manika Vishwakarma, DU student representing India at Miss Universe 2025
Dharmendra Health Update: Inside He-Man's 100-acre serene Lonavala farmhouse surrounded by breathtaking views; SEE PICS
Dharmendra Health Update: Inside He-Man's 100-acre serene Lonavala farmhouse
Dharmendra Health Update: When Bollywood's He-Man risked everything for Hema Malini; a look at couple's legendary love story
Dharmendra Health Update: A look at Hema Malini-He-Man's legendary love story
Dharmendra converted to Islam to marry Hema Malini without divorcing Prakash Kaur? When 89-year-old superstar broke his silence on such reports
Did Dharmendra convert to Islam to marry Hema Malini? Here's the truth
Dharmendra health critical: Unbeatable record made by He-Man of Bollywood, starred in 7 highest-grossers out of 10 blockbusters in single year, they are...
Dharmendra health critical: 7 highest-grossers out of 10 blockbusters in a year
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE