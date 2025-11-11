11:11 Portal: Wear THESE colours today to make your manifestations come true

As the 11:11 portal opens today, it’s believed to be the perfect time to manifest dreams and set intentions. Wearing certain colours can help attract positive energy and boost your manifestations

The 11:11 portal, celebrated every year on November 11, is believed to be a powerful time for setting intentions, manifesting dreams and aligning with positive energy. Spiritually inclined people around the world see this date as a moment when the universe’s vibration is especially high, a perfect opportunity to focus on what you want to attract in life.

While there’s no scientific evidence behind the concept, many believe the collective energy and symbolism of 11:11, often called the 'angel number', make it a great time for fresh beginnings. One of the most popular ways to tune into this energy is through colour manifestation, dressing in shades that reflect your goals and emotions.

Colours to wear on 11:11

Each colour carries its own energy and can help strengthen your intentions:

Green: Symbolises growth, prosperity and new opportunities; ideal if you’re manifesting wealth or career success.

Yellow: Brings joy, positivity and mental clarity; perfect for boosting confidence and optimism.

Red: Radiates passion, strength and courage; wear it if you’re chasing love, motivation or bold action.

Blue or Indigo: Represents calm, intuition and trust; great for inner peace and better decision-making.

Violet or White: Linked with spirituality and enlightenment, helps connect you with your higher self.

How to make the most of the portal

At exactly 11:11, take a quiet moment to focus on your intention. Visualise your goal clearly, say an affirmation aloud and imagine yourself already living that reality. You can even carry a small accessory, like a bracelet or scarf, in your chosen colour throughout the day to keep that energy alive.

As the 11:11 portal opens, think of it as a reminder to pause, reset and believe in your power to attract what you desire. Whether or not you believe in the magic, using colour consciously can lift your mood and inspire action and that’s where true manifestation begins.