11:11 Portal Opens on November 11: Know meaning, spiritual power, how to manifest your desires on this day

VIRAL
The 11:11 portal on November 11 is believed to be a powerful spiritual day for setting intentions and manifesting desires, symbolising alignment, positivity and new beginnings.
The much-talked-about 11:11 portal is set to open on November 11, a date believed by many to hold powerful spiritual and energetic significance. In numerology, 11 is known as a 'master number', representing intuition, alignment and higher consciousness. When it appears as 11:11, its energy is said to double, creating a cosmic gateway for manifestation and transformation.
For many, seeing 11:11 repeatedly is considered a sign from the universe, a reminder to stay positive and focus on your true desires. Spiritually inclined people believe that during the 11:11 portal, the universe’s energy aligns with our thoughts, making it the perfect time to set intentions and visualise dreams coming true. It’s a day to focus on what you want, not what you fear.
Harnessing the power of the 11:11 portal doesn’t require anything elaborate, just mindfulness and clarity. Here are a few simple ways to make the most of the day:
You can also light a candle, journal your thoughts or spend time in nature, whatever helps you feel connected and focused.
While there’s no scientific proof behind the 11:11 phenomenon, many people view it as a spiritual checkpoint, a chance to reset your mindset and channel your energy toward growth. Whether you see it as cosmic magic or simply motivation, November 11 can be a powerful day to believe, align and manifest