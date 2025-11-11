11:11 Portal Opens on November 11, 2025: Powerful manifestation rituals, dos, don’ts, and how THESE 12 wishes can attract luck and success

The 11:11 Portal 2025 invites spiritual growth and manifestation. You can follow these rituals, dos and don'ts to attract love, success, and peace while trusting the universe’s flow.

November 11, also known as the 11:11 Portal, is believed to be one of the most spiritually charged days of the year. The unique energy of 11:11 is said to open a gateway between the physical and spiritual world, helping people attract love, success, peace, and prosperity.

What is the 11:11 portal?

In numerology, the number 11 is considered a Master Number, representing intuition, balance, and spiritual awakening. When this number appears twice, as in 11:11, it symbolises a powerful alignment of energy that allows individuals to connect more deeply with their inner selves and the universe.

People who frequently notice 11:11 on clocks, bills, or receipts often take it as a sign of divine guidance or a reminder to align their thoughts with their goals. The 11:11 energy encourages mindfulness; it’s a signal to pause and focus on what you truly wish to manifest.

Rituals to follow on the 11:11 portal

One of the most well-known ways to connect with this energy is through the 12 Wishes Manifestation Ritual. It’s a gentle, mindful process designed to help you set intentions and release them into the universe with gratitude.

Step 1: Create a peaceful space

Find a quiet corner in your home. Sit comfortably with a notebook or several small pieces of paper. Write down all your wishes, everything you want to manifest in your life. Then, narrow the list down to 12 wishes that truly reflect your heart’s desires.

Step 2: Write your 12 wishes

Write each wish on a separate paper. Keep the tone positive, say 'I am healthy and energetic' instead of 'I don’t want to be tired.' Words carry energy, so choose them carefully.

Step 3: Trust the Universe

Place all 12 wishes into a jar or box. Each day for the next 11 days, pick one paper and burn it safely while saying, 'I trust the universe with this wish.'

Step 4: The Final Wish

On the twelfth day, open the last paper and keep it with you. This wish is said to represent your most aligned goal. Work actively toward it with faith and effort.

Step 5: Closing the Ritual

On December 12 (12:12), please take a few minutes to thank the universe for its guidance. You can bury the ashes or release them into water as a sign of letting go.

Dos and don’ts on 11:11

What to do:

Meditate or spend quiet time reflecting.

Could you write down your goals clearly?

Forgive and release past negativity.

Express gratitude for what you already have.

What not to do:

Overthinking or doubting your intentions.

Comparing yourself to others.

Rushing results, as manifestation takes time.

Why 12 wishes?

The number 12 holds deep spiritual meaning; it symbolises completion and balance. There are 12 zodiac signs, 12 months, and 12 hours on the clock. Writing 12 wishes mirrors this sense of harmony and wholeness, reminding us that real manifestation combines faith with consistent action.