FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

SBI Clerk Mains exam 2025: State Bank of India releases Clerk Mains 2025 exam date at sbi.co.in; check latest update on admit card release date

Meet Ajeeta Deol, Vijeta Deol: Dharmendra, Prakash Kaur's lesser-known daughters who didn't follow their father's footsteps, one is Psychologist, other is...

Delhi Car Blast: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's hard hitting WARNING after explosion near Red Fort, says, 'Won't spare...'

11:11 portal: Missed 11.11 am time? You can also manifest at these two times

Delhi Car Blast: Amid explosion near Red Fort Metro station, THESE markets to remain closed today; Check details inside

Delhi Police gives BIG update on Red Fort car blast, says it may be 'Fidayeen' suicide attack

Amid Jackie Chan death rumour, know how rich 71-year-old martial arts legend is, his net worth is...

IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam 2025 BIG UPDATE: Result likely to be announced soon at ibps.in, mains exam to be held on...

Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Schools up to class 5 shift to hybrid mode amid GRAP 3 curbs

Delhi Car Blast: MASSIVE raids in Faridabad hours after explosion near Red Fort area, WATCH

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
SBI Clerk Mains exam 2025: State Bank of India releases Clerk Mains 2025 exam date at sbi.co.in; check latest update on admit card release date

SBI releases Clerk Mains 2025 exam date at sbi.co.in, details here

Meet Ajeeta Deol, Vijeta Deol: Dharmendra, Prakash Kaur's lesser-known daughters who didn't follow their father's footsteps, one is Psychologist, other is...

Meet Ajeeta, Vijeta: Dharmendra's lesser-known daughters, stayed away from films

Meet Manika Vishwakarma, Delhi University student representing India at Miss Universe 2025, her college is...

Meet Manika Vishwakarma, DU student representing India at Miss Universe 2025

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Manika Vishwakarma, Delhi University student representing India at Miss Universe 2025, her college is...

Meet Manika Vishwakarma, DU student representing India at Miss Universe 2025

Dharmendra Health Update: Inside He-Man's 100-acre serene Lonavala farmhouse surrounded by breathtaking views; SEE PICS

Dharmendra Health Update: Inside He-Man's 100-acre serene Lonavala farmhouse

Dharmendra Health Update: When Bollywood's He-Man risked everything for Hema Malini; a look at couple's legendary love story

Dharmendra Health Update: A look at Hema Malini-He-Man's legendary love story

HomeViral

VIRAL

11:11 portal: Missed 11.11 am time? You can also manifest at these two times

Missed the 11:11 AM portal? Don’t worry! You can still manifest at these two timings today, November 11, 2025, an auspicious day to attract love, wealth, and success.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Nov 11, 2025, 12:06 PM IST

11:11 portal: Missed 11.11 am time? You can also manifest at these two times
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The much-awaited 11:11 Portal has opened today, November 11, 2025, a day filled with magic, alignment, and powerful energy. But if you missed the 11:11 am window this morning, don’t worry. The 11:11 pm time tonight is just as powerful for manifestation, and in fact, the entire day carries a high vibrational frequency for aligning your thoughts and intentions with what you want most.

What is the 11:11 portal?

In numerology, the number 11 holds special meaning; it’s called a Master Number. When it appears as 11:11, it’s believed to open an energetic gateway between the physical and spiritual worlds. It’s a cosmic reminder that your thoughts and emotions shape your reality, urging you to focus on positivity, gratitude, and clarity.

Many people notice 11:11 on clocks, receipts, or random signs and take it as a signal from the universe. The repeating pattern of this number is said to represent perfect balance between mind and spirit.

Why 11:11 pm is just as powerful

If your morning was hectic and you couldn’t take a quiet moment at 11:11 am, there’s no need to feel disappointed. The 11:11 pm window tonight carries the same potent energy. Evening hours often bring calmness and stillness.

Experts say both 11:11 am and 11:11 pm are symbolic portals of alignment. The universe doesn’t limit you to one moment. Even if you miss both specific times, November 11 as a whole is still charged with high vibrational energy that supports manifestation all day long. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
SBI Clerk Mains exam 2025: State Bank of India releases Clerk Mains 2025 exam date at sbi.co.in; check latest update on admit card release date
SBI releases Clerk Mains 2025 exam date at sbi.co.in, details here
Meet Ajeeta Deol, Vijeta Deol: Dharmendra, Prakash Kaur's lesser-known daughters who didn't follow their father's footsteps, one is Psychologist, other is...
Meet Ajeeta, Vijeta: Dharmendra's lesser-known daughters, stayed away from films
Delhi Car Blast: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's hard hitting WARNING after explosion near Red Fort, says, 'Won't spare...'
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh vows action after explosion near Red Fort
11:11 portal: Missed 11.11 am time? You can also manifest at these two times
11:11 portal: Missed 11.11 am time? You can also manifest at these two times
Delhi Car Blast: Amid explosion near Red Fort Metro station, THESE markets to remain closed today; Check details inside
Amid explosion near Red Fort Metro station, THESE markets to remain closed today
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Manika Vishwakarma, Delhi University student representing India at Miss Universe 2025, her college is...
Meet Manika Vishwakarma, DU student representing India at Miss Universe 2025
Dharmendra Health Update: Inside He-Man's 100-acre serene Lonavala farmhouse surrounded by breathtaking views; SEE PICS
Dharmendra Health Update: Inside He-Man's 100-acre serene Lonavala farmhouse
Dharmendra Health Update: When Bollywood's He-Man risked everything for Hema Malini; a look at couple's legendary love story
Dharmendra Health Update: A look at Hema Malini-He-Man's legendary love story
Dharmendra converted to Islam to marry Hema Malini without divorcing Prakash Kaur? When 89-year-old superstar broke his silence on such reports
Did Dharmendra convert to Islam to marry Hema Malini? Here's the truth
Dharmendra health critical: Unbeatable record made by He-Man of Bollywood, starred in 7 highest-grossers out of 10 blockbusters in single year, they are...
Dharmendra health critical: 7 highest-grossers out of 10 blockbusters in a year
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE