100-year-old fish weighing more than 108 kg caught, check VIRAL pic here

The agency posted on Facebook that the "real life river monster" was nearly 7 feet (2.1 meters) long. The pic of the fish has now gone viral on social media.

“Based on its girth and size, it is assumed to be a female and that she has been roaming our waters over 100 years. She was quickly released back into the river” after being weighed and measured, the Fish and Wildlife Service said.

According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, the typical lifespan of a male sturgeon is 55 years, while it is 70 to 100 years for females, .

This fish was caught on April 22 near Grosse Ile, south of Detroit by a three-person crew which was conducting an annual sturgeon study. The team used frozen round goby — “like a stick of butter to sturgeon” as bait.

“We have a big net. This fish was all muscle. There was a lot of adrenalin flowing. I couldn't be more proud of them,” said James Boase, a Field and Wildlife Service biologist.