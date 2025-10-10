100% tariff on Norway? Netizens mock Donald Trump as he misses out on Nobel Peace Prize

It's certainly not a 'Good Friday' for US President Donald Trump as he missed out on the Nobel Peace Prize 2025, despite his hackneyed claims of having stopped multiple global conflicts.

It's certainly not a 'Good Friday' for US President Donald Trump as he missed out on the Nobel Peace Prize 2025, despite his hackneyed claims of having stopped multiple global conflicts. Rather, the Nobel Peace Prize 2025 went to Venezuela's leader, Maria Corina Machado. The committee recognised Machado for her "tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy".

And guess what! As is the custom, netizens have sparked a meme fest on the internet, mocking President Trump. Trump, who was nominated by Pakistan for the Nobel Peace Prize, has repeatedly claimed he stopped multiple global conflicts, including India-Pakistan, Iran-Israel, Thailand-Cambodia, and more!

Here's how social media reacted to Trump's loss

Netizens are not hesitating! One of the users shared an image from the Hindi film Kabir Singh, depicting how Trump would react.

"Trump may impose a 100% tariff on the Nobel Prize Committee," wrote another user.

A third posted a popular meme template, saying, "Trump didn't get the Nobel Prize. Angoor khatte hain".

A forth user remarked, "Even if Trump was worthy of the Nobel Peace Prize, none of what he did as President this year is even considered for this year’s prize. The deadline for submissions was early Feb 2025 & based on things done in 2024 & before. With this criteria, Biden has a better resume in 2024".

'They place politics over...'

Soon after Trump missed out on receiving the Nobel Peace Prize, a White House spokesperson alleged that the Norwegian Nobel Committee "placed politics over peace". In a statement posted on the social media platform X, White House Communications Director Steven Cheung said: "The Nobel Committee proved they place politics over peace."

The US official added: "President Trump will continue making peace deals, ending wars, and saving lives. He has the heart of a humanitarian, and there will never be anyone like him who can move mountains with the sheer force of his will."

