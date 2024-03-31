10-year-old girl dies shortly after consuming online-ordered birthday cake

10-year-old Girl Dies from Suspected Food Poisoning After Birthday Celebration with Family

In a heart-wrenching incident, a 10-year-old girl from Punjab lost her life to what seems to be food poisoning after consuming a cake during her birthday celebrations. The devastating turn of events has left the family shattered and raised concerns over food safety protocols.

According to the girl's grandfather, the family, including the young girl's sister, fell ill shortly after consuming the cake, which was ordered online from a bakery in Patiala. The grandfather recounted that the cake, ordered around 6:00 pm, was joyously cut by the birthday girl, named Manvi, at 7:00 pm on March 24. However, by 10:00 pm that same night, the entire family started experiencing symptoms of sickness, with the sisters reportedly vomiting.

In a heartbreaking twist, videos capturing the cheerful moments of Manvi's birthday celebration circulated on various social media platforms just hours before her tragic demise.

10 years Patiala girl Manvi lost her life after consuming bday cake which family orders from local backery. Very sad news. pic.twitter.com/QzbOItnX07 — Raovarinder Singh Benipal (@RaovarinderSin2) March 30, 2024

Describing Manvi's deteriorating health, her grandfather shared that she complained of extreme thirst and a dry mouth, repeatedly asking for water before retiring to bed. Sadly, her condition worsened overnight, prompting the family to rush her to the hospital the following morning, March 25. Despite medical intervention, including oxygen support and an ECG examination, the young girl could not be saved, and she succumbed to her illness on the same day.

The grieving family has pointed fingers at the chocolate cake procured from a local bakery named 'Cake Kanha' in Patiala, suspecting it to be the source of the poisonous substance. Consequently, an FIR has been lodged against the bakery owner, marking the initiation of a thorough investigation into the matter.

Confirming the ongoing probe, authorities stated, "The postmortem of the body has been conducted, and a sample from the cake has been sent for testing. We are eagerly awaiting the results to shed light on this tragic incident."