Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

MI vs RR IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals

10-year-old girl dies shortly after consuming online-ordered birthday cake

Bihar Board BSEB Class 10th Result 2024 Topper list: Shivankar Kumar tops Bihar Matric result

Babar Azam replaces Shaheen Afridi as Pakistan’s white-ball captain ahead of T20 World Cup

Bihar Board BSEB Class 10th Result 2024 DECLARED: 82.91% students pass, direct link here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man, an Indian, who created Rs 67500 crore wealth, lives in ‘Diamond House’, his business is…

MI vs RR IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals

10-year-old girl dies shortly after consuming online-ordered birthday cake

9 Bollywood actresses with most expensive engagement rings

8 dry fruits that are rich in calcium

9 OTT films, series releasing in April 2024

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Detained By Mumbai Police After Raid At Hookah Bar | Mumbai News

US Bridge Collapse: 'I Was Really Scared', Local Shares Experience On Baltimore Mishap | Maryland

Meet Rumy Alqahtani, First Miss Universe Contestant From Saudi Arabia, Know All About Her

Meet actress, who made headlines for relationship with married superstar, later left him, quit acting to marry…

Meet Kamal Haasan’s heroine, who quit films at peak of career, was beaten, tortured by husband for 30 years, is now...

This film, rejected by Hrithik Roshan, Aamir Khan, Allu Arjun, collected Rs 900 crore worldwide, made 7-year-old star

HomeViral

Viral

10-year-old girl dies shortly after consuming online-ordered birthday cake

10-year-old Girl Dies from Suspected Food Poisoning After Birthday Celebration with Family

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Mar 31, 2024, 02:31 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a heart-wrenching incident, a 10-year-old girl from Punjab lost her life to what seems to be food poisoning after consuming a cake during her birthday celebrations. The devastating turn of events has left the family shattered and raised concerns over food safety protocols.

According to the girl's grandfather, the family, including the young girl's sister, fell ill shortly after consuming the cake, which was ordered online from a bakery in Patiala. The grandfather recounted that the cake, ordered around 6:00 pm, was joyously cut by the birthday girl, named Manvi, at 7:00 pm on March 24. However, by 10:00 pm that same night, the entire family started experiencing symptoms of sickness, with the sisters reportedly vomiting.

In a heartbreaking twist, videos capturing the cheerful moments of Manvi's birthday celebration circulated on various social media platforms just hours before her tragic demise.

Describing Manvi's deteriorating health, her grandfather shared that she complained of extreme thirst and a dry mouth, repeatedly asking for water before retiring to bed. Sadly, her condition worsened overnight, prompting the family to rush her to the hospital the following morning, March 25. Despite medical intervention, including oxygen support and an ECG examination, the young girl could not be saved, and she succumbed to her illness on the same day.

The grieving family has pointed fingers at the chocolate cake procured from a local bakery named 'Cake Kanha' in Patiala, suspecting it to be the source of the poisonous substance. Consequently, an FIR has been lodged against the bakery owner, marking the initiation of a thorough investigation into the matter.

Confirming the ongoing probe, authorities stated, "The postmortem of the body has been conducted, and a sample from the cake has been sent for testing. We are eagerly awaiting the results to shed light on this tragic incident."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man, an Indian, who created Rs 67500 crore wealth, lives in ‘Diamond House’, his business is…

This actor drove taxi, ferry; debut was hit but didn't get him roles, had no work for years, then gave Rs 900-crore film

Meet actor who earned Rs 375 crore from one film, last two films were super flop, not SRK, Salman, Prabhas, Rajinikanth

Meet IIT graduate, got a government job, left to start his own firm with just Rs 5 lakh, now has Rs 1100 crore…

Watch: Malaika Arora spotted with Salim Khan, attends Arhaan’s party with Arbaaz Khan, Sshura

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement