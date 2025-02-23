People are increasingly interested in exploring these hidden treasures, as they provide a fresh perspective and unforgettable memories. Here are 10 untouched beaches in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Odisha, and Goa

In every corner of the world, there are hidden gems waiting to be discovered, places that often go unnoticed amidst the more popular attractions. These lesser-known spots offer unique experiences and a chance to connect with the local culture in a way that typical tourist destinations might not. People are increasingly interested in exploring these hidden treasures, as they provide a fresh perspective and unforgettable memories. If you're looking to venture off the beaten path, make sure to seek out these remarkable places that promise to enrich your journey.

1. Kaup Beach, Karnataka - Located near Udupi, Kaup Beach is known for its serene atmosphere and a historic lighthouse. The beach is less commercialized, offering a peaceful environment with golden sands and clear waters. The surrounding cliffs provide stunning views, especially at sunset.

2. Marari Beach, Kerala - Situated near Alleppey, Marari Beach is a hidden gem known for its tranquil ambiance and palm-fringed shores. The beach is perfect for relaxation, with soft sands and gentle waves. You can also experience local fishing culture and enjoy the stunning sunsets.

3. Kizhunna Ezhimala Beach, Kerala - This secluded beach near Kannur is known for its untouched beauty and serene surroundings. The golden sands and lush greenery make it a perfect spot for solitude. The beach is also ideal for long walks and enjoying the sound of the waves.

4. Puri Beach, Odisha - While Puri is famous for its Jagannath Temple, its beach remains relatively untouched. The golden sands and vibrant local culture create a unique experience. Early mornings are particularly beautiful, with fishermen bringing in their catch and the sun rising over the horizon.

5. Balaramapuram Beach, Kerala - Located near Thiruvananthapuram, this beach is less frequented by tourists, making it a peaceful retreat. The beach offers stunning views of the Arabian Sea and is surrounded by lush greenery. It’s a great spot for picnics and enjoying the local flora and fauna.

6. Keri Beach (Querim Beach), Goa - Nestled in North Goa, Keri Beach is one of the least commercialized beaches in the region. Its pristine sands and clear waters make it perfect for relaxation. The beach is also known for its natural beauty and tranquility, away from the crowds.

7. Betalbatim Beach, Goa - Located in South Goa, Betalbatim Beach is known for its quiet environment and scenic beauty. The beach features soft white sands, clear waters, and palm trees lining the shore. It’s ideal for sunbathing, swimming, and enjoying a peaceful day by the sea.

8. Chandipur Beach, Odisha - Famous for its unique phenomenon of disappearing sea, Chandipur Beach offers a rare experience. The sea recedes up to 5 kilometers during low tide, revealing vast stretches of sand. It's a beautiful and serene beach, perfect for nature lovers and photographers.

9. Nagoa Beach, Diu (part of Gujarat but often included in discussions of beaches in the region) - While not in the listed states, Nagoa Beach is worth mentioning for its untouched beauty. With its crescent shape and soft sands, it offers a tranquil escape. The beach is less crowded, making it perfect for relaxation and water sports.

10. Malpe Beach: Just a few kilometers from Udupi, Malpe Beach is quieter compared to other beaches in the region. It has soft golden sands and clear waters, making it ideal for swimming and relaxing. You can also take a boat ride to St. Mary's Island from here.

Each of these beaches offers a unique experience with their natural beauty and tranquility, making them perfect for those looking to escape the hustle and bustle of more popular tourist spots.