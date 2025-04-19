World is home to some of the most luxurious and expensive buildings ever constructed. These architectural wonders are not just about design—they’re a symbol of power, wealth, and ambition.

From the United States to Saudi Arabia, the world is home to some of the most luxurious and expensive buildings ever constructed. These architectural wonders are not just about design—they’re a symbol of power, wealth, and ambition. According to a report by The Indian Express, here are the top most expensive buildings in the world.

At the top of the list is Hudson Yards in New York City. Valued at a massive $25 billion, it’s the most expensive private real estate project in US history. Completed in 2020, this 16-building complex includes luxury homes, office spaces, a shopping mall, and an arts center, all located on Manhattan’s West Side.

In second place is Abraj Al Bait in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, built to host pilgrims visiting the holy city. Costing around $15 billion, this complex includes seven towers, with the central Makkah Royal Clock Tower standing at 1,972 feet. Completed in 2012, it also features a luxury hotel with 1,650 rooms.

Marina Bay Sands in Singapore takes third place. Designed by Moshe Safdie, this $5.5 billion project is famous for its three towers connected by a skypark with a 450-foot-long infinity pool, 57 stories high.

Next on the list is SoFi Stadium in California, a modern sports venue that cost around $5 billion. Opened in 2020, it can hold 70,000 spectators and features a massive 2.2-million-pound video board.

At number five is Apple Park in Cupertino, California—Apple’s futuristic HQ. Built for $5 billion, the ring-shaped structure covers 2.8 million square feet and is known for its eco-friendly design.

In sixth place is the Palace of the Parliament in Romania. Worth $4.3 billion, it’s one of the world’s heaviest and grandest buildings, filled with marble, crystal, and gold-leaf decor.

Rounding off the list is The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas. Valued at $3.9 billion, this luxury hotel is known for its two tall towers and the glittering Chandelier Bar, decorated with two million crystals.

Other expensive buildings in the world are One World Trade Center, Emirates Palace and Wynn Resort. Surprisingly, Dubai’s famous Burj Khalifa does not appear on this list.