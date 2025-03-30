Users are enthusiastically sharing their own Ghibli-fied versions on social media. As the trend continues to sweep the internet, here are 10 lesser-known facts about studio Ghilbli.

The internet has been buzzing with the latest sensation - transforming photographs into Studio Ghibli-styled animations using ChatGPT's latest feature. This innovative tool has captured the imagination of thousands, who are now converting their favorite memories and iconic moments into the signature look of the renowned Japanese animation studio.

From "Spirited Away" to "My Neighbor Totoro," Studio Ghibli's films have become cultural phenomena, cherished for their dreamlike landscapes, soft color palettes, and deeply human storytelling. The ability to infuse personal photographs with this signature style has sent social media platforms into a frenzy, with users enthusiastically sharing their own Ghibli-fied versions. As the trend continues to sweep the internet, here are 10 lesser-known facts about studio Ghilbli.

10-lesser known fact about Studio Ghibli

1. Studio Ghibli, a renowned Japanese animation studio, was founded in 1985 by Hayao Miyazaki, Isao Takahata, and Toshio Suzuki. The studio is celebrated for its hand-drawn animation, detailed backgrounds, and emotionally impactful storytelling.

2. The name "Ghibli" originates from a Libyan Arabic word describing a hot desert wind. The studio has released 22 feature-length films to date.

3. Many settings in Ghibli films are inspired by real locations. For example, the village in "My Neighbor Totoro" is based on a real place in Tokorozawa, Saitama Prefecture, Japan.

4. John Lasseter of Pixar and Hayao Miyazaki of Ghibli have maintained a friendship for over three decades. In 2014, Lasseter mentioned that he turns to Miyazaki's films for inspiration when facing creative challenges at Pixar or Disney.

5. Hayao Miyazaki's "Spirited Away" (2001) made history as the first non-English animated feature to win an Academy Award.

6. Studio Ghibli films often contain hidden connections and references to other Ghibli movies. For instance, the cat figurine "The Baron" from "Whisper of the Heart" appears in "The Cat Returns."

7. Studio Ghibli's distinctive animation style is characterized by intricately detailed human characters and a soothing colour palette featuring soft, muted hues and delicate pastel tones.

8. Hayao Miyazaki has announced his retirement multiple times, yet his passion for storytelling keeps bringing him back to filmmaking.

9. The Ghibli Museum opened in Mitaka, Tokyo, in 2021, showcasing exhibits about Studio Ghibli films and exclusive short animated films.

10. Last year, Hayao Miyazaki received the Ramon Magsaysay Award, an honour often compared to the Nobel Prize of Asia.

Meanwhile, Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, said that the company carefully curated the initial examples before launching the technology.

He also mentioned that the demand for generating Ghibli-style images is causing ChatGPT's GPUs to overheat, leading to the implementation of rate limits for requests.