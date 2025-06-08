10 King Cobra snakes, one of the most poisonous snake species in the world, have been found in Nepal’s capital Kathmandu near Mount Everest in just a month. Among these, 9 are King Cobra and 1 is Monocled cobra.

10 King Cobra snakes, one of the most poisonous snake species in the world, have been found in Nepal’s capital Kathmandu near Mount Everest in just a month. Among these, 9 are King Cobra and 1 is Monocled cobra. These snakes are mostly found in areas with more water content, like paddy fields, swamps, and mangroves. However, their presence in a colder region like Mount Everest has alarmed experts, which hinted at greater danger. Kathmandu’s distance from Mount Everest is only 160 km and in such an area the discovery of so many snakes living away from their natural habitat is a warning sign regarding climate change.

King Cobra snakes found in Nepal's colder regions a warning

According to the Kathmandu post, these snakes have been rescued from Bhanjyang, Gupaleshwar, Sokhol and Phoolchowk hilly regions. These snakes had entered courtyards in houses and other residential areas. The forest department and rescue teams safely left these king cobra snakes in the forest area. Some residents have witnessed eggs and nests of snakes in the forest.

Those familiar with the situation have opined that the presence of these snakes might not be incidental as they have started adapting and making habitats in the environment. But why is this change happening? Experts have warned that this is a sign of growing climate change. The rise in the temperature might have forced these king cobras to a colder region. These climatic changes are starkly visible in the hilly and mountainous regions of Nepal. The maximum temperature in this region is fast rising as compared to the terai region with a rate of 0.05 degrees Celsius every year.

This is the reason that snakes which are normally found in warm and humid temperatures are now coming towards colder areas. According to rescue trainer Subodh Acharya, king cobra snakes might have come here along with wood and haystacks through trucks. In the terai areas, around 2,700 deaths take place due to poisonous snake bites every year. Among these mostly are woman and children.