Billionaire Ken Griffin buys dinosaur skeleton for..., sets new auction record

Scriptwriter of Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagi Kay arrested for cheating producer of Rs 2.65 crore in Mumbai

This man won Rs 5 crore on KBC, lost all money, got addicted to alcohol, smoking, sold milk to earn money, he is now…

Scientist who played key role in Pakistan's nuclear programme: Know all about Sheikh Hasina's husband, he died due to...

Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba review: Romance without chemistry, mystery without thrill; Taapsee, Vikrant serve a damp squib

0 to 1000 kmph in few seconds: This train can take you from Delhi to Patna in 1 hour, is faster than a plane, it is...

Unlike traditional trains, this train does not use wheels, axles, or bearings. Instead, it levitates above the tracks, allowing it to reach extraordinary speeds

Shivam Verma

Updated : Aug 09, 2024, 01:42 PM IST

0 to 1000 kmph in few seconds: This train can take you from Delhi to Patna in 1 hour, is faster than a plane, it is...
China has successfully tested an ultra-high-speed Maglev train capable of reaching speeds of 1,000 kilometres per hour. The trial took place in the Shanxi province. The Maglev train, developed by China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation Limited, operates on magnetic levitation technology. Unlike traditional trains, Maglev trains do not use wheels, axles, or bearings. Instead, they levitate above the tracks, allowing them to reach extraordinary speeds.

In contrast, India's fastest train, Vande Bharat Express, can reach a speed of up to 180 kilometres per hour but currently operates at a maximum speed of 150 kilometres per hour.

China's latest Maglev train was tested in a two-kilometre-long pipeline under low-vacuum conditions, using a superconducting Maglev vehicle. The train successfully passed all the required standards during the trial. The construction of the ultra-high-speed Maglev transportation system began in April 2022.

The world's fastest train currently in operation is also in China. The Shanghai Maglev, which connects Shanghai Pudong Airport to Longyang Station, can reach speeds of up to 460 kilometres per hour. 

If this train is launched in India in the upcoming years, a journey from Delhi to Patna could be completed in just one hour.

