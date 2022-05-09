World’s smallest car gets a place in Guinness Book of Records, runs in just 1 litre petrol

The world’s smallest car is known as Peel P50 and is owned by a person named Alex Orchin.

Compact cars have started getting a lot of traction in recent times. There are many people who are fond of driving unique cars. Here we will discuss about the world’s smallest car which has grabbed a position in the Guinness Book of Records.

Orchin says that people often make fun of him when he drives the car, but the cost of petrol is much less than any other car.