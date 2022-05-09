World’s smallest car gets a place in Guinness Book of Records, runs in just 1 litre petrol

The world’s smallest car is known as Peel P50 and is owned by a person named Alex Orchin.
Compact cars have started getting a lot of traction in recent times. There are many people who are fond of driving unique cars. Here we will discuss about the world’s smallest car which has grabbed a position in the Guinness Book of Records.
Orchin says that people often make fun of him when he drives the car, but the cost of petrol is much less than any other car.
1. Size of the car
The Peel P50 is only 134 cms long, 98 cms wide and has a height of just 100 cms. Alex says that wherever he goes, people look back at him because of his cute car. It was listed as the world’s smallest car in 2010 and has its name recorded in the Guinness Book of World Records.
Photo Source: peel_p50_official
2. Car’s engine and petrol capacity
The world’s smallest car is being driven almost daily in UK’s Sussex. Despite being mocked for driving a small sized car, Alex is quite happy with the mileage of his cute car. The car comes with a 4.5 horsepower engine and can be driven up to 42 km with just one litre of petrol.
Photo Source: peel_p50_official
3. Manufacturer details and price of the car
The Peel P50 has been manufactured by a company called Peel Engineering manufactures. It was first made between 1962 and 1965. The production was later resumed in 2010.
Despite being tiny in size, the world’s smallest car is quite expensive. As mentioned by Alex, the new P50 costs more than Rs 84 lakh. The maximum speed that this car can give is 37km/hr.
Photo Source: peel_p50_official