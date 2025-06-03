1 . What is Trident Missile?

Trident is a nuclear-powered ballistic missile that contains thermonuclear warheads. These are launched from nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines. Lockheed-Martin of the United States design these missiles. These can stay very deep in the oceans for months at a stretch. With a range of around 4,600 miles, these ballistic missiles are accurate to 90 metres.