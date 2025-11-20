World's largest diamond weighs 31 times larger than Kohinoor Diamond, costs Rs...; it is owned by...,it was cut in pieces due to...

Karnataka announces Rs 5 lakh relief for fatal dog-bite victims' families; Rs 5000 for injured
Varsha Agarwal | Nov 20, 2025, 12:00 PM IST
1.World's largest diamond
A decade ago, the world's largest diamond was found in a South African mine in 1905. It is 31 times larger than the priceless Kohinoor diamond, which was mined from the Golconda mine in India. The Kohinoor Diamond weighed only 105.6 carats.
2.World's largest diamond cost
Weighing 3,106 carats, the world's largest diamond was estimated to be worth over USD 400 million(approximately Rs 35395019600). It was later cut into nine major stones and 96 smaller brilliants, which largely remain part of the British Crown Jewels or the UK monarch's personal collection.
3.Cullinan Diamond
The world's largest diamond, the Cullinan Diamond, was discovered by the mining company of Sir Thomas Cullinan, and hence, it was named after him. Thomas Cullinan gifted the Cullinan Diamond to the then King of Britain, King Edward VII, and it was taken to Amsterdam.
4.Cullinan diamond cutting
Joseph Asscher, the renowned jeweller, was entrusted with cutting the Cullinan diamond. However, his first attempt was unsuccessful, as his knife broke instead of the diamond, on the very first day. Undeterred, Asscher tried again four days later with a larger blade and successfully cut the diamond into nine D flawless diamonds and 96 smaller gems.
5.Major Cullinan diamonds
The Cullinan diamonds are nine large, colourless, and virtually flawless diamonds cut from the Cullinan diamond. The largest, Cullinan I (530.2 carats), is set in the Sovereign's Sceptre, while Cullinan II (317.4 carats) is in the Imperial State Crown. Both are displayed at the Tower of London. The other seven major diamonds are part of Queen Elizabeth II's personal collection, often worn as jewellery. They're highly valued for their size, clarity, and historical significance within the British monarchy.