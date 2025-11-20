World's largest diamond weighs 31 times larger than Kohinoor Diamond, costs Rs...; it is owned by...,it was cut in pieces due to...

5 . Major Cullinan diamonds

The Cullinan diamonds are nine large, colourless, and virtually flawless diamonds cut from the Cullinan diamond. The largest, Cullinan I (530.2 carats), is set in the Sovereign's Sceptre, while Cullinan II (317.4 carats) is in the Imperial State Crown. Both are displayed at the Tower of London. The other seven major diamonds are part of Queen Elizabeth II's personal collection, often worn as jewellery. They're highly valued for their size, clarity, and historical significance within the British monarchy.