World's largest diamond weighs 31 times larger than Kohinoor Diamond, costs Rs...; it is owned by...,it was cut in pieces due to...

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Karnataka announces Rs 5 lakh relief for fatal dog-bite victims' families; Rs 5000 for injured

Homebound, India's contender for Oscars 2026, set for OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Ishaan Khatter-Janhvi Kapoor film

Bomb scare in Delhi: This school in Chanakypuri gets threat email days after Red Fort car blast

Bihar gave India its first deputy chief minister: Who was Anugrah Narayan Sinha? Know role, powers of Dy CM

Epstein File Bombshell: Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, Elon Musk, Prince Andrew... celebrities send shock waves

New Twist in Donald Trump-Elon Musk feud: US President takes sharp jibe at Tesla CEO, says, 'You're so...'

Shaadi.com IPO: Anupam Mittal plans stock market debut, know how will it change his net worth

Who is Bigg Boss 19 contestant Gaurav Khanna's wife Akanksha Chamola? All you need to know about her

NASA releases mesmerising pictures of interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS, breaks silence on alien spacecraft 'rumors', says...

Sonam Kapoor announces second pregnancy with husband Anand Ahuja, flaunts baby bump in viral pictures: 'MOTHER'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Karnataka announces Rs 5 lakh relief for fatal dog-bite victims' families; Rs 5000 for injured

Karnataka announces Rs 5 lakh relief for fatal dog-bite victims' families

Homebound, India's contender for Oscars 2026, set for OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Ishaan Khatter-Janhvi Kapoor film

Homebound, India's contender for Oscars 2026, set for OTT release: Here's when a

Bomb scare in Delhi: This school in Chanakypuri gets threat email days after Red Fort car blast

Bomb scare in Delhi: This school in Chanakypuri gets threat email

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
BIG BLOW to Pakistan, China as India to get US-made Javelin anti-tank guided missile system, man portable with range up to 2km, know what are its features, range, weight

BIG BLOW to Pakistan, China as India to get US-made Javelin anti-tank guided mis

World's largest diamond weighs 31 times larger than Kohinoor Diamond, costs Rs...; it is owned by...,it was cut in pieces due to...

World's largest diamond weighs 31 times larger than Kohinoor Diamond,

This is world’s 2nd coldest place where temperatures dip to −25°C; Not Siberia, Alaska, it is...

This is world’s 2nd coldest place where temperatures dip to −25°C; Not Siberia,

HomePhotos

VIRAL

World's largest diamond weighs 31 times larger than Kohinoor Diamond, costs Rs...; it is owned by...,it was cut in pieces due to...

Larger diamonds are rarer and generally more expensive, here's everything you need to know about the world's largest diamond, which is worth over USD 400 million.

Varsha Agarwal | Nov 20, 2025, 12:00 PM IST

1.World's largest diamond

World's largest diamond
1

A decade ago, the world's largest diamond was found in a South African mine in 1905. It is 31 times larger than the priceless Kohinoor diamond, which was mined from the Golconda mine in India. The Kohinoor Diamond weighed only 105.6 carats.

Advertisement

2.World's largest diamond cost

World's largest diamond cost
2

Weighing 3,106 carats, the world's largest diamond was estimated to be worth over USD 400 million(approximately Rs 35395019600). It was later cut into nine major stones and 96 smaller brilliants, which largely remain part of the British Crown Jewels or the UK monarch's personal collection.

3.Cullinan Diamond

Cullinan Diamond
3

The world's largest diamond, the Cullinan Diamond, was discovered by the mining company of Sir Thomas Cullinan, and hence, it was named after him. Thomas Cullinan gifted the Cullinan Diamond to the then King of Britain, King Edward VII, and it was taken to Amsterdam. 

4.Cullinan diamond cutting

Cullinan diamond cutting
4

Joseph Asscher, the renowned jeweller, was entrusted with cutting the Cullinan diamond. However, his first attempt was unsuccessful, as his knife broke instead of the diamond, on the very first day. Undeterred, Asscher tried again four days later with a larger blade and successfully cut the diamond into nine D flawless diamonds and 96 smaller gems.

TRENDING NOW

5.Major Cullinan diamonds

Major Cullinan diamonds
5

The Cullinan diamonds are nine large, colourless, and virtually flawless diamonds cut from the Cullinan diamond. The largest, Cullinan I (530.2 carats), is set in the Sovereign's Sceptre, while Cullinan II (317.4 carats) is in the Imperial State Crown. Both are displayed at the Tower of London. The other seven major diamonds are part of Queen Elizabeth II's personal collection, often worn as jewellery. They're highly valued for their size, clarity, and historical significance within the British monarchy.

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Karnataka announces Rs 5 lakh relief for fatal dog-bite victims' families; Rs 5000 for injured
Karnataka announces Rs 5 lakh relief for fatal dog-bite victims' families
Homebound, India's contender for Oscars 2026, set for OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Ishaan Khatter-Janhvi Kapoor film
Homebound, India's contender for Oscars 2026, set for OTT release: Here's when a
Bomb scare in Delhi: This school in Chanakypuri gets threat email days after Red Fort car blast
Bomb scare in Delhi: This school in Chanakypuri gets threat email
Bihar gave India its first deputy chief minister: Who was Anugrah Narayan Sinha? Know role, powers of Dy CM
Bihar gave India its first deputy chief minister: Who was Anugrah Narayan Sinha;
Epstein File Bombshell: Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, Elon Musk, Prince Andrew... celebrities send shock waves
Epstein File Bombshell: Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, Elon Musk, Prince Andrew...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
BIG BLOW to Pakistan, China as India to get US-made Javelin anti-tank guided missile system, man portable with range up to 2km, know what are its features, range, weight
BIG BLOW to Pakistan, China as India to get US-made Javelin anti-tank guided mis
World's largest diamond weighs 31 times larger than Kohinoor Diamond, costs Rs...; it is owned by...,it was cut in pieces due to...
World's largest diamond weighs 31 times larger than Kohinoor Diamond,
This is world’s 2nd coldest place where temperatures dip to −25°C; Not Siberia, Alaska, it is...
This is world’s 2nd coldest place where temperatures dip to −25°C; Not Siberia,
From Rohit Sharma to Rishabh Pant: Players who could lead India in ODIs vs South Africa if Shubman Gill is ruled out
From Rohit Sharma to Rishabh Pant: Players who could lead India in ODIs vs South
Meet Sara Arjun, Ranveer Singh's heroine in Dhurandhar, 20 years younger than him, was India's highest-paid child actor, her father is actor...
Meet Sara Arjun, Ranveer Singh's heroine in Dhurandhar, her father is actor...
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE