Woman gets married to 'PINK' colour in Las Vegas, here's a look at the grand wedding

When you hear of weddings, what is the first thing that comes to your mind? Obviously, a bride and a groom. Marriages are solemnised between a man and a woman or in special cases between the same sex. But if someone tells you that he or she is marrying a colour what would be your reaction? Unbelievable, isn't it.
Bizarre as it sounds, but sometimes reality is stranger than fiction. In what can be termed as first of its kind, a woman in the United States made history when she in a grand wedding ceremony tied the knot to her favourite colour 'pink' in Las Vegas.
1. Kitten Kay Sera ties knot with 'Pink'
No points for guessing! Everything at the wedding venue including the dresses and decor was in pink colour. Kitten Kay Sera held a wedding ceremony to tie the knot with the colour pink on January 1, in front of a pink-clad crowd, sitting in a pink Cadillac saying, "I do".
2. Sera is in relationship with 'Pink' for more than 40 years
She was clutching a color swatch with shades of bubblegum, flamingo and carnation. Sera decided to marry the colour after being in a relationship with it for more than 40 years. The idea to hold a wedding came to her two years ago when a child made a jibe at her for wearing the colour.
3. Guests wore pink outfits
For the big day, Sera dressed herself in a pink gown, fluffy pink coat, along with a pink tiara. She also had her hair coloured pink. Her jewellery and lipstick also were made to match perfectly. All the guests who attended the wedding also wore pink outfits.
4. Sera sits on back of open-top pink convertible
Pink flowers were laid on the floor as she walked down. In one photo, Sera was seen sitting on the back of an open-top pink convertible as she held a large bouquet of flowers.
5. Sera encourages everyone to do what they love
While the idea to marry a color sounds crazy, Sera said she encourages everyone to do what they love while they still can.
