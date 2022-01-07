Woman gets married to 'PINK' colour in Las Vegas, here's a look at the grand wedding

Sera was dressed in a pink gown, fluffy pink coat, along with a pink tiara. She also had her hair coloured pink with jewellery and lipstick also pink.

When you hear of weddings, what is the first thing that comes to your mind? Obviously, a bride and a groom. Marriages are solemnised between a man and a woman or in special cases between the same sex. But if someone tells you that he or she is marrying a colour what would be your reaction? Unbelievable, isn't it.

Bizarre as it sounds, but sometimes reality is stranger than fiction. In what can be termed as first of its kind, a woman in the United States made history when she in a grand wedding ceremony tied the knot to her favourite colour 'pink' in Las Vegas.