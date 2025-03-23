5 . How much Disha Patani charged to perform in IPL's opening ceremony?

While there are no exact details about how much Disha is charging for her performance at the opening ceremony at IPL 2025, reportedly, she charges Rs. 22-50 lakh to perform at an event. And if reports are to be believed then she might charge lakhs for her performance. Meanwhile, apart from Disha, Karan Aujla and Shreya Ghoshal also performed in the IPL 2025 opening ceremony.