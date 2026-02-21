Why is baby Monkey with his orangutan stuffed plushie 'mother' going viral? Internet says, 'heartbroken'

3 . Baby Punch gets thrashed, dragged by bigger macaques

Having difficulty to bond with other Macques, lonely baby Punch had begun to adjust and make few friends at the zoo. However, a video of him getting bullied and dragged by bigger Japanese macaques again broke millions of heart, with netizens demanding to relocate him. Responding to it, Zoo released a statement and said, “The adult monkey that dragged Punch is probably the mother of the monkey with whom Punch tried to community. She probably felt that her baby was annoyed by Punch and got upset, expressing, ‘don’t be mean.’”