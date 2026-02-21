FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Pakistan: Donations to Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Muhammad, other terror outfits banned? Attempt to cheat FATF?

High Alert in Delhi: Pakistan's Lashkar-e-Taiba plotting massive blast near Red Fort, Temples; Intel issues warning

Pakistani girl brutally trolls Pak army, says India can take PoK back when they want: 'Tabah hojaayga'; watch video

Microsoft launches 'Elevate for Educators' in India: Set to train 2 million teachers, equip 200000 schools with AI skills by 2030; details here

Bangladesh coach criticises Asif Nazrul over T20 World Cup 2026 withdrawal, says 'Dreams were shattered'

UP honour-killing shocker: Man murders 21-year-old sister in Sambhal over interfaith love, father says, 'correct to kill'

Gurugram HORROR: 3-year-old girl raped, strangled to death, buried in shallow pit in Sector 37; neighbour arrested

Did Donald Trump influence India’s Russian oil decision? US President makes fresh claim

Donald Trump imposes fresh 10% global tariff after SC rules against him; urges partners, including India to abide by trade deals

Gold, silver prices today, February 21, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Taapsee Pannu says she never had any 'feud' with Kangana Ranaut: 'Haven't said anything against her'

Pakistan: Donations to Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Muhammad, other terror outfits banned? Attempt to cheat FATF?

Pakistani girl brutally trolls Pak army, says India can take PoK back when they want: 'Tabah hojaayga'; watch video

Who is Ishani Johar? Ex-wife of CSK star Rahul Chahar, separated after 4 years of marriage

Why is baby Monkey with his orangutan stuffed plushie 'mother' going viral? Internet says, 'heartbroken'

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani host former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton at Antilia, Isha Ambani joins in; pics go viral

VIRAL

Why is baby Monkey with his orangutan stuffed plushie 'mother' going viral? Internet says, 'heartbroken'

A baby monkey with his orangutan stuffed toy has broken millions of heart online, after he went viral on social media. a young Japanese macaque named Punch at the Ichikawa City Zoo, was abandoned by his mother soon after he was born. He found comfort in a soft toy and refused to leave its side.

Vanshika Tyagi | Feb 21, 2026, 08:48 AM IST

1.Who is Punch?

Who is Punch?
1

A young Japanese macaque at the Ichikawa City Zoo is named Punch. He is going viral due to a heartbreaking video of his getting abandoned by his biological mother an getting bullied by the group of other Japanese macaques. With no one by his side, an orangutan stuffed toy given to him as a substitute for his mother became his only companion. This made millions of people teary-eye online.

2.Comfort in orangutan stuffed plushie 'mother'

Comfort in orangutan stuffed plushie 'mother'
2

The biological mother abandoned the baby Punch soon after he was born in July 2025. He was then raised by humans, but it was necessary for him to be raised along with other macaques. Macaques have the tendency to be clingy to their mother. With no mother and being bullied by other Macques, Punch found comfort in an unusual companion, a plush orangutan toy given by a zookeeper.

3.Baby Punch gets thrashed, dragged by bigger macaques

Baby Punch gets thrashed, dragged by bigger macaques
3

Having difficulty to bond with other Macques, lonely baby Punch had begun to adjust and make few friends at the zoo. However, a video of him getting bullied and dragged by bigger Japanese macaques again broke millions of heart, with netizens demanding to relocate him. Responding to it, Zoo released a statement and said, “The adult monkey that dragged Punch is probably the mother of the monkey with whom Punch tried to community. She probably felt that her baby was annoyed by Punch and got upset, expressing, ‘don’t be mean.’”

4.Baby Punch accepted by new mother

Baby Punch accepted by new mother
4

In up and lows in Punch's struggle to communicate with others in the troop, he has begun bonding with another monkey, who was seen grooming him meaning he is now welcomed. In primate communities, grooming is no small gesture; it is a language of trust, acceptance, and social glue.

5.Internet can not move on from Baby Punch

Internet can not move on from Baby Punch
5

Internet seems to be strongly connected to the life struggle of six-months-old baby Punch, who was abandoned by biological mother, raised by human, left with other macaques to build connections, found comfort in orangutan stuffed plushie 'mother', got bullied and thrashed, and made few friends. Every social media users just can not move on from him. One user said, 'poor baby', another said, 'BOOKING A FLIGHT TO JAPAN RN.'

