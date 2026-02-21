Why is baby Monkey with his orangutan stuffed plushie 'mother' going viral? Internet says, 'heartbroken'

Pakistan: Donations to Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Muhammad, other terror outfits banned? Attempt to cheat FATF?
VIRAL
Vanshika Tyagi | Feb 21, 2026, 08:48 AM IST
1.Who is Punch?
A young Japanese macaque at the Ichikawa City Zoo is named Punch. He is going viral due to a heartbreaking video of his getting abandoned by his biological mother an getting bullied by the group of other Japanese macaques. With no one by his side, an orangutan stuffed toy given to him as a substitute for his mother became his only companion. This made millions of people teary-eye online.
2.Comfort in orangutan stuffed plushie 'mother'
The biological mother abandoned the baby Punch soon after he was born in July 2025. He was then raised by humans, but it was necessary for him to be raised along with other macaques. Macaques have the tendency to be clingy to their mother. With no mother and being bullied by other Macques, Punch found comfort in an unusual companion, a plush orangutan toy given by a zookeeper.
3.Baby Punch gets thrashed, dragged by bigger macaques
Having difficulty to bond with other Macques, lonely baby Punch had begun to adjust and make few friends at the zoo. However, a video of him getting bullied and dragged by bigger Japanese macaques again broke millions of heart, with netizens demanding to relocate him. Responding to it, Zoo released a statement and said, “The adult monkey that dragged Punch is probably the mother of the monkey with whom Punch tried to community. She probably felt that her baby was annoyed by Punch and got upset, expressing, ‘don’t be mean.’”
4.Baby Punch accepted by new mother
In up and lows in Punch's struggle to communicate with others in the troop, he has begun bonding with another monkey, who was seen grooming him meaning he is now welcomed. In primate communities, grooming is no small gesture; it is a language of trust, acceptance, and social glue.
5.Internet can not move on from Baby Punch
Internet seems to be strongly connected to the life struggle of six-months-old baby Punch, who was abandoned by biological mother, raised by human, left with other macaques to build connections, found comfort in orangutan stuffed plushie 'mother', got bullied and thrashed, and made few friends. Every social media users just can not move on from him. One user said, 'poor baby', another said, 'BOOKING A FLIGHT TO JAPAN RN.'