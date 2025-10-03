Why India Gate is called India Gate; facts you didn’t know

VIRAL
Shweta Singh | Oct 03, 2025, 06:57 PM IST
1.Why is India Gate called India Gate?
India Gate was named during British rule to commemorate the 80,000 Indian soldiers who died in World War I and the Third Afghan War. At the time, India was part of the British Empire, so the memorial bore the name “India,” not “Bharat.” Designed by Sir Edwin Lutyens, the word “India” is engraved on its walls, symbolizing the loyalty of soldiers under British rule in the heart of Delhi.
2.What was the purpose of building India Gate?
Constructed in 1921 by the British government, India Gate was originally called the All India War Memorial. It was built to honour the over 80,000 Indian soldiers who died serving in the British Army during World War I (1914–18) and the Third Afghan War (1919). The memorial stands as a tribute to the bravery, sacrifice, and martyrdom of these soldiers.
3.What is the design of India Gate?
India Gate was designed by renowned British architect Sir Edwin Lutyens, taking inspiration from the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. The monument stands 42 meters tall on Rajpath in Delhi and is made of red and yellow sandstone. Its walls bear the word “India” and the names of 13,313 soldiers who lost their lives. The structure reflects the grandeur of the British Empire while honouring the soldiers’ courage.
4.What is inscribed on India Gate?
The walls of India Gate carry the names of over 13,313 Indian and British soldiers who died in World War I and the Third Afghan War. At the top, “India” is engraved in capital letters, symbolizing the nation. These inscriptions immortalize the soldiers’ martyrdom, and visitors pay tribute here every year, reflecting on their bravery.
5.Why is India Gate special today?
Today, India Gate is a major Delhi landmark and tourist attraction, drawing thousands of visitors daily. Its grand architecture, historical significance, and illuminated surroundings at night make it unique. The memorial stands as a lasting tribute to soldiers’ sacrifices and the pride of the nation.