Why is India Gate called India Gate?

India Gate was named during British rule to commemorate the 80,000 Indian soldiers who died in World War I and the Third Afghan War. At the time, India was part of the British Empire, so the memorial bore the name “India,” not “Bharat.” Designed by Sir Edwin Lutyens, the word “India” is engraved on its walls, symbolizing the loyalty of soldiers under British rule in the heart of Delhi.