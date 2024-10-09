trendingPhotosDetail

Who will succeed Ratan Tata and lead his Rs 3800 crore business empire? Meet the front-runners in the succession race

Know who will lead the Rs 3800 crore business empire of Ratan Tata, here are the name of the front-runners in the succession race.

Ratan Tata, former chairman of Tata Group, is a renowned businessman and philanthropist in India, with a net worth of Rs 3600 crore, despite his modest lifestyle.

1. Noel Tata

1/4 Noel Tata, born from Naval Tata's second marriage to Simone, is a strong contender for inheriting the Tata legacy due to his familial ties. Noel Tata's three children—Maya, Neville, and Leah—are seen as potential successors to the Tata legacy:

2. Neville Tata

2/4 Leads Star Bazaar under Trent Limited, highlighting his business acumen. Married to Manasi Kirloskar, he is positioned as a potential future leader within the Tata Group.

3. Leah Tata

3/4 Focuses on hospitality, having been educated at IE Business School in Spain. She has played a significant role in the Indian Hotel Company and Taj Hotels, helping expand the Tata Group's presence in hospitality.

