Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish3112367
HomePhotos

Who will succeed Ratan Tata and lead his Rs 3800 crore business empire? Meet the front-runners in the succession race

Know who will lead the Rs 3800 crore business empire of Ratan Tata, here are the name of the front-runners in the succession race.

  • Varnika Srivastava
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Oct 09, 2024, 04:14 PM IST

Ratan Tata, former chairman of Tata Group, is a renowned businessman and philanthropist in India, with a net worth of Rs 3600 crore, despite his modest lifestyle.

1. Noel Tata

Noel Tata
1/4

Noel Tata, born from Naval Tata's second marriage to Simone, is a strong contender for inheriting the Tata legacy due to his familial ties. Noel Tata's three children—Maya, Neville, and Leah—are seen as potential successors to the Tata legacy:

2. Neville Tata

Neville Tata
2/4

Leads Star Bazaar under Trent Limited, highlighting his business acumen. Married to Manasi Kirloskar, he is positioned as a potential future leader within the Tata Group.

3. Leah Tata

Leah Tata
3/4

 Focuses on hospitality, having been educated at IE Business School in Spain. She has played a significant role in the Indian Hotel Company and Taj Hotels, helping expand the Tata Group's presence in hospitality.

4. Maya Tata

Maya Tata
4/4

A key player within the Tata Group, educated at Bayes Business School and Warwick University. She has contributed to Tata Opportunities Fund and Tata Digital, playing a vital role in the launch of the Tata Neu App, demonstrating strong strategic leadership.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik-Triptii's forced romance to bland humour, 5 things that makes it worse than second part
Who will succeed Ratan Tata and lead his Rs 3800 crore business empire? Meet the front-runners in the succession race
Step inside Amitabh Bachchan's Rs 120 crore Jalsa bungalow with luxurious bedrooms, gym, jacuzzi
Five stunning images of the earth captured by NASA
Meet Shilpa Shirodkar, Bigg Boss 18 contestant, who ruled the '90s with double meaning songs
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IND vs BAN, 2nd T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Bangladesh
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews