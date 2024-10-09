Who will succeed Ratan Tata and lead his Rs 3800 crore business empire? Meet the front-runners in the succession race

Know who will lead the Rs 3800 crore business empire of Ratan Tata, here are the name of the front-runners in the succession race.
Ratan Tata, former chairman of Tata Group, is a renowned businessman and philanthropist in India, with a net worth of Rs 3600 crore, despite his modest lifestyle.
1. Noel Tata
Noel Tata, born from Naval Tata's second marriage to Simone, is a strong contender for inheriting the Tata legacy due to his familial ties. Noel Tata's three children—Maya, Neville, and Leah—are seen as potential successors to the Tata legacy:
2. Neville Tata
Leads Star Bazaar under Trent Limited, highlighting his business acumen. Married to Manasi Kirloskar, he is positioned as a potential future leader within the Tata Group.
3. Leah Tata
Focuses on hospitality, having been educated at IE Business School in Spain. She has played a significant role in the Indian Hotel Company and Taj Hotels, helping expand the Tata Group's presence in hospitality.
4. Maya Tata
A key player within the Tata Group, educated at Bayes Business School and Warwick University. She has contributed to Tata Opportunities Fund and Tata Digital, playing a vital role in the launch of the Tata Neu App, demonstrating strong strategic leadership.